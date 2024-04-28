'Those Are Easy Decisions': Brad Holmes Rewards Core Players
For the Detroit Lions, rewarding players who embody everything the organization and coaching staff require is an easy decision.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were rewarded with hefty contract extensions, three years after being drafted by general manager Brad Holmes in his first draft at the helm.
"It meant everything. Look, first of all, I'm so happy for them. Those guys are truly our core. Those guys truly are our foundation," said Holmes. "They're our first draft. But, the main thing that I've been saying to everybody is that it represents not only a testament to all the hard work that they've done, but it's such a representation of who we are as an organization, in terms of, man, they earned that, like they earned that. And we're all about earning it, and we're not expecting a short cut here or there."
By investing in players, the message has been sent to young players coming into the organization that their efforts can pay off with significant financial compensation.
"It just shows that if you get drafted here, it's not one of those things where you just get picked. You can be here and you can develop a long-lasting relationship," said Terrion Arnold after getting drafted by Detroit in the first round. "And they're here to keep their players and to make them happy. So, for them doing that, it's a reward to the program. But, it's also a testament to the hard work the players put in."
Holmes and his staff wanted to send the message that performing at the highest levels would be rewarded -- and quickly as well.
"All the credit to them. I'm extremely happy. It's cool that both of those guys -- look, it says a lot to be extended. It speaks not only to a lot of different areas, speaks to the locker room and who you pay, who you draft, who you extend," said Holmes. "I kind of saw the clip the other day of other receivers celebrating with St. Brown outside the facility. I think that's really cool, because I think that he's highly respected. And I think, no one would argue that he has truly earned that. And the same thing with Penei (Sewell)."
Detroit's fourth-year general manager thought the deals could be closed sooner, so his intention was not to release the news just 24 hours before the draft.
However, negotiations for large contracts sometimes require a little extra work to get completed.
"Those guys represent everything that we're about," said Holmes. "They embody everything that we're about. And, it was a no-brainer, in terms of making the decision to do those extensions."