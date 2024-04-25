6 Players Lions Could Trade up for in 2024 NFL Draft
It is officially Draft day.
The 2024 NFL Draft will commence at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first round. Rounds two and three will occur on Friday, with the rounds four through seven concluding the event on Saturday.
Detroit is playing host to the event this year, so there's plenty of intrigue surrounding what the Lions will do with their current 29th selection.
However, buzz has started to rise about the potential of the team trading up. Multiple reports indicate that the Lions could be eyeing a move up to land a premium prospect, with the consensus being that it would be a defensive player.
Here are six players the Lions could target should they choose to trade up in Thursday's Draft.
Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Arnold might be the cornerback that fits the Lions the best among all the options. While he doesn't have the elite speed, he does have just about every other trait that would appeal to the Lions.
The Alabama product has elite production from a takeaway perspective, as he led the SEC in interceptions last season as well as pass breakups. He's disciplined in covering routes, as his feet follow the receiver and he has the instincts to get on top of breaks.
Additionally, analysts rave about Arnold's football IQ. Having played for Nick Saban, he has an understanding in one of the most complex defenses at the collegiate level. With the Lions' affinity for tough cornerbacks with good ball skills, Arnold is about as good as it gets.
Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Latu is the most polished pass-rusher in this year's class. If the Lions are looking for the best possible compliment to Aidan Hutchinson from a pass-rush perspective, Latu is their guy.
There are medical concerns with Latu, as he was forced to medically retire during his college career at Washington before he was able to revive it at UCLA. He was dominant over his last two years with the Bruins, notching a total of 23.5 sacks over that span.
If the Lions hone in on the pass-rush as their prime target, then trading up for Latu would be the prime answer.
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Mitchell is another enticing cornerback prospect and could be the first one taken Thursday. However, there are skeptics of his abilities based on the fact that he played in the Mid-American Conference. Because his opponents were regularly not at the Power Five level, it's uncertain as to what he'll do.
However, his production tends to show that he'll be just fine. For starters, he ran an excellent 4.33 40-yard dash at the Combine. He has all the athletic traits a coach would desire and the toughness to match.
Mitchell has the ability to be a big-time contributor right away at the NFL level. With six interceptions in his career, he's a proven takeaway artist who would be a dynamic playmaker in Detroit's secondary.
Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
After beginning his career at Albany, Verse displayed excellent skill during a two-year stint with Florida State. He has a deep array of pass-rush moves and plays with relentless effort and toughness.
Verse posted nine sacks in each of the last two campaigns. He did so by playing in multiple roles, be it as a stand-up rusher or with his hand in the ground. He could also be an asset in the run game, as he's shown a prowess for setting a hard edge against opposing ground attacks.
The Florida State product is viewed in high regard amongst the top-three rushers, along with Latu and Dallas Turner. He could be among the first defenders taken, but in an offense-heavy Draft the Lions could move up to the late-teens or early 20's to acquire him.
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
DeJean is an exciting prospect who is expected to go in the top-20 picks. Still, he'd be a strong fit for the Lions' defense based on his athletic ability and versatility. There are questions about whether DeJean fits better at safety or cornerback, but the Lions have needs at both positions.
The Iowa product fits the Lions' need of "football player" as well, as he also can handle punt return duties and did so at a high level last season. With the NFL's new kick return rules, DeJean could also see his value increase based on his special teams performance.
Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Turner is another edge defender with a high ceiling. The Alabama defender posted 22.5 sacks over his three collegiate seasons, including 10 last year.
The prospect worked in tandem with Will Anderson in 2022 before taking the lead role this season. Turner has plenty of pass-rush moves in his bag along with several counters. The one area Turner will have to continue to grow is with his ability to set the edge in the run game.
Still, the Lions could be enticed by his vast skill set and elect to draft him. To do so, they'd have to trade up significantly as Turner is the favorite to be the first defender off the board.