Everything Jared Goff Said After Lions Defeated Jaguars
Here is everything Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after a 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Goff was 24-of-29 for 412 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
On if this offense can become one of the best in NFL history:
“Yeah, we’ve got that capability, certainly. We’ve got to do it for another – I don’t know how many games are left in the year now – eight, nine, regular season. Yeah, we got some work to do still, but we’ve certainly got that capability. I think that’s kind of been something we talked about in the offseason is history and how great we can be. We know the group we have, we know what our capabilities are, and today was a good example of that.”
On if he has ever been a part of a team having seven straight touchdown drives:
“I’ve been on the other side of that. But, no, I don’t know if I’ve done that on offense – seven straight, no.”
On how it feels when everything is working out offensively:
“Yeah, it’s fun. We were moving the ball pretty good. I thought our run game was really good, our pass game obviously was pretty good too – everything’s working. It felt as if (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (Johnson) could kind of call anything, and we were going to make it work. Our guys showed up today.”
On if he feels like an orchestra conductor for the offense:
“Yeah, I think that’s the challenge every week is really trying to get everyone involved and make sure that we’re spreading the ball around. I’m not really conscious of it during the game, but throughout the week at practice you’re thinking about it, then once the game starts – I’ve said it before, I’m kind of just playing point guard. Trying to find the open guy, get it to him. I mean, shoot, we threw a check down to (Jahmyr) Gibbs that goes for 53. It’s a luxury to have those two guys in the backfield that when one, two, and three down the field are covered, you go down to them, and it’s usually good things are happening.”
On his mindset bouncing back after five interceptions last week:
“Yeah, last week was tough, but I was confident in the way that I played, and what I knew had happened, and what went wrong, and what to fix, and all the things. So, I wasn’t dwelling on that. I knew I had to come out today and pick up where I left off and then just keep on going, and those guys rally behind me and distribute it to them as well as I could.”
On what he thinks about the decision as to when to take out starting players:
“Yeah, I don’t think about it, nor do I really think there is a right or wrong answer to that. It’s quite the luxury to have in the NFL – to be able to take out players ever. So, if we’re able to do that great, if we don’t, great, we don’t care.”
On if he wanted to go back into the game when he was taken out:
“No, I was good. I’ll play if he wants me to, if we’re up by 45 – or whatever we were – I’m good to take a rest and let Hendon (Hooker) go.”
On the performance of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown today:
“He’s just that guy, man. I think we did see some possibilities to kind of recalibrate ourselves this week and get back on the same page, where we want to be, and he’s certainly a big part of that. Felt like towards the end there, we could kind of call anything and he was going to get himself open, and he came in this week ready to go and showed up.”
On if he could feel a dominant game like this was coming:
“Yeah, we wanted to. You never know – that was our intent this week – was to, like I said recalibrate and get back to who we know we can be. I think even going back all the way to Tennessee, we really didn’t have any opportunities – I know we won by a lot of points but there wasn’t opportunities for longer drives there. Then, you go to Green Bay and the weather kind of stymies you in some ways, and then obviously last week what happened. So, we kind of were like alright we need to get back to what we do – long drives, long, big explosive plays – it was certainly the intent this week.”
On if he is feeling the movement and pressure when he is in the pocket:
“Yeah, I think so and our guys were doing such a great job protecting that. There isn’t often times where I do need to move. So, when it happens, it’s very rare and those feelings are very different when it’s a clean pocket and when there’s some pressure, I can tell the difference at this point with the type of O-line we have.”
On the offense needing to be ruthless:
“Yeah, I think so. The reality was that they’re a team who has less wins than us and we could have played down to our competition in some ways, and – not to disrespect them, they’re a hell of a squad – but, we wanted to play to our standard – nameless, faceless opponent. That’s not just them, that’s every week. I think we wanted to come out and stay on the gas the whole game, no matter what happened. If it had been a closer game, we still would have stayed on the gas. We talked about it all week – holding our standard, what is our standard, and exceeding it, and trying to push ourselves. So, regardless of our opponent, we did want to do that this week.”
On Jahmyr Gibbs being Sonic and David Montgomery being Knuckles and what that makes him:
“Oh, boy. I don’t know enough about the Sonic world to know who the third character would be. I’ll let you decide Brad – you can come up with somebody.”
On what he attributes to the team always being ready:
“Yeah, I think just like the internal messaging like I was just talking about. Being intentional about knowing like, ‘Alright guys, our team is really good and we got a chance to go win this game, but not if we don’t hold our standard.’ It’s human nature sometimes to do that – to play down a little bit, and we got to be intentional about it. Our team’s dang good and no matter who we play, we got to raise our level, raise our standard, and I think we talked about too, like at this point of the season, you see teams – you’re kind of in that middle zone right before that playoff push comes. It’s like, ‘Who do we want to say we are during the hard time?’ This is kind of the dog days, those weeks before those last four or five games – post-Thanksgiving. Who do we say we are? Are we that team we think we are, and let’s go prove it.”
On the comfort of the hook-and-ladder play:
“Yeah, we ran it a few times in practice and it looked good, and once it looks good, Ben (Johnson) is comfortable with it, we’re all comfortable with it – yeah, it becomes pretty effortless at that point to make it work. But, there’s more to be had on that one, unfortunately, but yeah we executed it pretty well.”
On having so many options for offensive plays:
“Sure, yeah, I think the best – exactly what you’re saying, if I get to the third or fourth in the progression, it’s a good player. That’s not the case everywhere, and I don’t take that for granted. It is something that we have the luxury to do with the skilled players we have and the O-line being able to protect long enough for me to get to the third and fourth progression. It’s often a good player that can do something with the ball.”
On if he saw Jaguars DE Arik Armstead coming on his touchdown pass to Lions TE Brock Wright:
“No, was he close? I felt him.”