Kerby Joseph: If Team's Not Ready, You're Getting 'Ass Whooped'
The Detroit Lions are not sorry at all about winning NFL games by a wide margin.
Against lesser opponents, the Lions have been able to dominate offensively, racking up points at a historic pace.
Following Detroit's dominant, 47-9, win on the road against the Cowboys, Dan Campbell's squad faced criticisms from politician Chris Christie and Vikings defensive back Xavier McKinney.
Detroit was again able to win by a significant margin, 52-6, against a Jaguars squad that has stunningly fallen off this season.
“If you really not coming ready to play, we’re gonna give you BTA (belt-to-a**) for sure,” safety Kerby Joseph explained to reporters in the locker room postgame.
NFL teams have not been known to apologize for winning and certainly not for running it up on the scoreboard.
Joseph put it bluntly, when asked about winning big, “We’re just playing football. If you’re not coming ready to win, then you’re gonna get your ass whooped.”
Defensive back Carlton Davis echoed Joseph's sentiments, saying the Lions are going to attack teams in a similar fashion each week.
"If people have got problems with what we're doing or complaining about it, then they can just come out here and play better football. That's the only thing, that's the only fix to this problem," said Davis. "And, we'll welcome it, too. We don't shy away from nothing. We're going at you whether you want to, whether you're good or bad, we're going at you the same way every week."
Heading into Week 11, there were multiple reports indicating the Jaguars were on the verge of a coaching change.
Against a Lions team that was seeking to avenge a poor offensive performance against the Texans, Doug Pederson's squad did not put up much of a fight through four quarters.
"This is serious business, and when you come to our stadium and when you know we're coming out to play you guys, take it serious," Davis warned. "Because we're bringing everything we've got."