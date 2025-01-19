Studs and Duds: Goff Crumbles in Crushing Loss
The Detroit Lions earned the title of Super Bowl favorites thanks to a dominant regular season. Yet, after a bye week the team did not bring its best effort into postseason play.
As a result, they wound up on the wrong end of a 45-31 decision at the hands of the Washington Commanders. Detroit's season ends in heartbreaking fashion in the Divisional Round, while the Commanders advance to the NFC Championship to take on the winner of Sunday's game between Philadelphia and Minnesota.
Here are studs and duds from Saturday's game.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs had another huge game, notching 175 all-purpose yards and two scores. He had multiple electrifying runs early, including a 15-yard run and a 23-yard reception on Detroit's second series that set up his first score.
On the following series, Gibbs had a 33-yard run. He was dominant on the ground, finding small gaps and turning them into big gains. In total, he had 105 rushing yards on 14 carries and added 70 receiving yards.
Gibbs punched in his second touchdown in the third quarter with an eight-yard run. After a regular season in which he finished with over 1,400 rushing yards, he showed off his dynamic talent in a big performance.
DUD: QB Jared Goff
In a game where the defense was struggling to get stops, the offense needed to make the most of its opportunities. However, Goff turned the ball over four times in what was his most disappointing effort of the season.
His first turnover was a fumble at an inopportune time. With the Lions leading 7-3 and driving in the Commanders' red zone, he was sacked by Dorance Armstrong and coughed up the ball.
After the Commanders took a 17-14 lead, Goff threw a pick-six to Quan Martin. On the return, Goff took a big hit from Frankie Luvu and briefly exited the game. Upon returning, he was picked off in the end zone by Mike Sainristil.
Goff threw a third interception on his final pass of the evening. Though he finished with 313 passing yards, it was a largely disappointing performance for a quarterback that played at an MVP level for much of the season.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Though turnovers marred the Lions' performance offensively, St. Brown had several big plays. He had a nice reception up the sideline in which he fought through a defensive hold to make the catch and helped move the chains on multiple occasions.
The USC product totaled 137 yards on eight catches. He did have an uncharacteristic drop late in the game, but it was an overall solid showing from one of the league's best receivers.
DUD: S Kerby Joseph
Joseph was part of a secondary that was knocked around by Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Patrolling the back end, Joseph was hit for a big gain late in the first half and was also flagged for pass interference in the end zone.
The Illinois product was whistled for interference in the end zone on a third-and-goal that extended Washington's drive and led to a touchdown, and was also beat deep by Dyami Brown for a 38-yard gain late in the first half.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta made one of the biggest catches of the game in the first half. He hauled in a diving one-handed grab in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown before unleashing a unique celebration.
He totaled six catches for 51 yards, operating as a chain-mover late in the game when Detroit was desparate for yards. In a year where he struggled to get going for much of the early parts, it was a reminder of how effective he can be within Detroit's offensive scheme.
DUD: DE Josh Paschal
Like Joseph, Paschal took a penalty at an inopportune time that helped the Commanders keep a drive rolling. On a six-yard run by Brian Robinson, Paschal lit up Daniels on a fake that cost Detroit's defense 15 yards. That was part of the Commanders' 15-play drive that took 8:28 off the clock and culminated in a touchdown to put them up 38-28.
Paschal did record one of the Lions' two quarterback hits on the evening, as Daniels' elusiveness proved to be an issue when he dropped back to pass.