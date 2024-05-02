How Serious a Threat Are Bears to Lions?
The Detroit Lions, after further bolstering their roster this offseason, are expected to enter the 2024 season as the favorite to win the NFC North. However, it certainly won't be as easy for Detroit to win the division as it was a season ago.
Not only will the Lions – the 2023 NFC North champions – face more pressure to win the division this upcoming season. But, they also will have to deal with an increased level of competition from their division rivals.
While the Green Bay Packers are still the biggest threat to the Lions, the Chicago Bears are undeniably an emerging one.
After enduring a third consecutive sub-.500 season in 2023 (7-10), Chicago made a concerted effort to overhaul its roster this offseason.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles most notably went to work upgrading the offense, moving on from quarterback Justin Fields and replacing him with signal-caller Caleb Williams (the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft).
Subsequently, Chicago should be more of a factor in the NFC North this upcoming season.
Without further ado, here's a look at where the Bears stand heading into the 2024 season.
What to know
2023 record: 7-10
Record vs. DET: 1-1; 31-26 L (11.19.23), 28-13 W (12.10.23)
The Lions had a tough time stopping Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore in both of their contests with the Bears last season.
In the second matchup between the two teams, the Bears stymied Jared Goff, limiting him to 161 passing yards. They also sacked him four times, and forced two interceptions out of the Detroit signal-caller.
Chicago outscored Dan Campbell's squad, 18-0, in the second half of its 28-13 win over the Lions in December.
Head coach: Matt Eberflus (Third season: 10-24)
2023 season stats: 21.2 PPG (18th), 323.2 YPG (20th), 22.3 PAPG (20th), 324.18 YAPG (12th).
Key additions
- RB D'Andre Swift (FA signing)
- WR Keenan Allen (Trade)
- TE Gerald Everett (FA signing)
- S Kevin Byard (FA signing)
- S Jonathan Owens (FA signing)
Swift, the former Lions running back, and Allen, formerly of the L.A. Chargers, should be big assets to the Bears’ offense in 2024. Swift rushed for 1,049 yards in 2023, while Allen – a six-time Pro Bowler – recorded 108 catches and 1,243 yards in his final campaign with the Chargers.
Meanwhile, Byard, a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro, provides the Bears with a bonafide No. 1 safety. He should form a reliable duo with fellow safety Jaquan Brisker in the back-end of Chicago's defense.
Key departures
- WR Darnell Mooney (signed with Falcons)
- S Eddie Jackson (released, free agent)
- OL Cody Whitehair (released, signed with Raiders)
- QB Justin Fields (traded to Steelers)
Mooney, Jackson and Whitehair all experienced their fair share of struggles in 2023. None of them should be missed by the Bears that much this upcoming season, especially after the upgrades Poles & Co. made this offseason.
Meanwhile, as noted above, Chicago replaced Fields – its primary starter under center the past three seasons – with USC standout Caleb Williams. I don't believe any Bears fan or pundit views that as a downgrade for the organization.
Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 1 (from CAR) - Caleb Williams, QB | USC
- Round 1, Pick 9 - Rome Odunze, WR | Washington
- Round 3, Pick 75 - Kiran Amegadjie, OT | Yale
- Round 4, Pick 122 (from PHI) - Tory Taylor, P | Iowa
- Round 5, Pick 144 (from BUF through CHI) - Austin Booker, EDGE | Kansas
The Bears selected their franchise quarterback of today and tomorrow in Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall. He and Rome Odunze should form a dynamic quarterback-receiver duo in Chicago for years to come.
Undoubtedly, the organization's most head-scratching pick came in the fourth round when it selected Iowa punter Tory Taylor. Although he was clearly the best punter in college football in 2023 (he won the Ray Guy Award), it seems like the Bears could've used the pick to address a bigger position of need.
All in all, though, the Bears did upgrade their roster through the draft, especially via the selections of Williams and Odunze. Plus, as mentioned above, they added multiple impactful offensive pieces earlier in the offseason (i.e. D'Andre Swift and Keenan Allen).
At this present juncture, I believe that Chicago has cemented itself as the third-best team in the NFC North. But, if Williams produces an elite rookie campaign, it could very well supplant Green Bay as the biggest threat to Detroit in the division.