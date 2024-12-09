Lions Are Most Criticized 12-1 Team in NFL History
The Detroit Lions are off to the best start in franchise history, but their success has not come without its detractors.
After a win over the Green Bay Packers, Detroit's 11th in a row, there were some who believed coach Dan Campbell showed poor decision-making in going for it five times throughout the game. Some view Detroit's fourth-year coach as too emotional in his decision-making when it comes to critical situations.
The Lions' only failed conversion attempt came on their own half of the field, and led directly to a Green Bay touchdown.
However, part of the reason the Lions have been able to have so much success is the fact that they have been so aggressive. While some pundits are calling for the Lions to change their approach, hosts of the 'Lone Wolves' podcast disagreed.
“I really disagree with the fact that some people believe that Dan Campbell should change the way he coaches games just because they’re good now," said co-host Christian Booher. "They’ve been good since the second half of his second year, and part of the reason they’ve gotten here is because they’re aggressive and they take advantage of mistakes. When they see the opportunity to go for it on fourth-and-1, they have wholesale belief — the whole organization, the coaches, the people in PR, it doesn’t matter. They all believe they can get that first down and win that game.”
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores how Detroit's four new additions fit within the defense, the criticism facing Campbell, a preview of the Lions' Week 15 meeting with the Bills and much more.
