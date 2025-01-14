Lions Divisional Round Tuesday Estimated Injury Report
The Detroit Lions held a walkthrough Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday's Divisional Round showdown with the Washington Commanders.
Three members of the roster were listed as non-participants, including Pat O'Connor, Ennis Rakestraw and Kevin Zeitler.
Both David Montgomery and Terrion Arnold were listed as full participants, increasing hope they will be available for the Lions on Saturday evening.
It was the Commanders defeating the Buccaneers in a thriller Sunday night that set this game up, as the Lions had the privelege of a first-round bye on account of their 15-2 record. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have been one of the league's biggest surprises under first-year coach Dan Quinn.
Though Lions coach Dan Campbell has not worked with Quinn, he has maintained a high level of respect for him dating back to their days in teh NFC South, when Quinn was coaching Atlanta and Campbell was on staff for the Saints.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dan Quinn. I’ve known Dan – from afar I know him, but it’s not like we hang out on a daily basis or anything or talk like that," Campbell said. "But I’ve known him for a while, and certainly when he was in Atlanta, having to play him twice a year, I mean, those guys – you gain a high level of respect for what they do, and Joe Whitt (Jr.), the defensive coordinator.
"Those guys were all there. And so, inevitably, his teams are always going to be competitive and they’re going to be ready to go and they’re going to try to do things the right way," Campbell explained further. "So, I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s done, and I’m not surprised that they’re where they’re at just knowing kind of the way he builds things, the way his attitude is. So, it’s impressive.”
All designations for practice Tuesday are estimated as the result of the team conducting a walkthrough.
Lions Divisional Round Tuesday estimated injury report
Pat O'Connor -- Calf (No practice)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring/Illness (No practice)
Kevin Zeitler -- Hamstring (No practice)
David Montgomery -- Knee (Full practice)
Terrion Arnold -- Foot (Full practice)