Fact or Fiction: Must Lions' First-Round Pick Start Immediately?
With very few holes currently on the roster, the Detroit Lions are viewed as contenders to make a playoff run in 2024.
General manager Brad Holmes has made several shrewd moves this offseason already, adding starters to the defense in defensive tackle DJ Reader and cornerback Carlton Davis. Fellow cornerback Amik Robertson will also compete to start games at the position.
As a result, the Lions have the luxury of not having to target a specific position early in the Draft. Holmes also has a track record of picking based on talent as opposed to making selections based on what the team needs.
This will be the case again in 2024, Holmes' fourth year as general manager. The Lions currently pick 29th, which would be the latest they've picked in the first round.
Holmes said at the NFL Combine that he has enjoyed the process of diving in deeper on prospects near the bottom of the opening night. In years past, the Lions have had picks within the top 10 and, as a result, could dive into a smaller group of prospects.
With the state of the team's current roster, it's worth pondering whether the Lions are facing urgency to add an instant impact player.
Ideally, the Lions will come out of the first round with a player capable of starting right away and helping drive the team toward its ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 2024.
However, with the infrastructure of the Lions' current roster, they can afford to add a player who may require some development heading into the 2024 season.
The Lions, last season, drafted Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell with their two first-round picks. Both players were viewed as reaches in the immediate futures, but wound up having promising rookie campaigns.
Gibbs was an instant impact player, while Campbell required more seasoning in his role before taking over a significant role midway through the year. Now, both players are expected to be key pieces this upcoming season.
Could Detroit take an approach similar to what it did with Campbell? There are plenty of players with high upside that the team could target with hopes of developing.
One aspect the Lions have working in their favor from this standpoint is their coaching staff. Including head coach Dan Campbell, many of the people on staff are former players. Those on Detroit's roster have high praise for the staff because of their ability to teach and relate to the people wearing the shoes they once walked in.
With all these factors working in Detroit's favor, it can afford to bring in a player with plenty of potential that may not be ready to play every down right away. Rather, they can develop a first-round talent and give them the opportunity to compete for a job while not throwing them immediately into the fire.