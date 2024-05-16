New Contract Gives Goff Security, Strong Super Bowl Dreams
The Detroit Lions have made the long-term commitment to Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future.
The veteran passer has earned this commitment, as he has been instrumental to the organization's transformation from the bottom of their division to top contender in the NFC. Detroit, led by Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, now has its leader firmly entrenched as it looks to contend for the Super Bowl in 2024.
For Goff, the long-term commitment is gratifying. However, the ups and downs he's endured throughout his career have made the moment all the more special.
“The reward of the contract and like the success that we’ve had has been awesome, but the journey itself of these past three years has been the true success and the true meaning of success I guess," Goff said. "Obviously the wins and getting the contract are amazing, but being able to go through that together with my teammates and my family and go through the dark times and grow through those times and learn more about yourself and work on yourself, that’s the win in all this. I’m happy to stand in front of you and be your quarterback for a lot longer, but this city’s meant a lot to me.”
Goff revealed that his contract includes a no-trade clause, which offers additional security for his future. This has been a demand for many quarterbacks when negotiating new contracts, allowing for them to remain in one place for as long as they desire.
"It was mostly security," Goff stated. "You can go back and forth on the numbers and whatnot, that wasn't really the thing was ever something I was strongly concerned with. It was the security and the no-trade clause, all that stuff, knowing all that was in there. Feeling secure and then knowing that I can now put that behind me and be excited about what's to come."
The veteran has the long-term stability that comes with the contract, but it won't divert him from his ultimate focus. Though he has the clarity of knowing where he'll be, his vision for the future hasn't changed and he expects to remain motivated.
“Those things are still there, absolutely. I think all this does is give me the security of knowing where I’m gonna be. But those things won’t ever die," Goff said. "Yeah, there will be things that will come, I’m sure, this year that can add to that chip and continue to drive me. But I’m very internally motivated, too. I want to win a Super Bowl, I want to leave a legacy and I have a lot of personal goals, but I think most importantly it is hoisting that Lombardi (Trophy).”
In signing his new deal, Goff can turn the page on the previous juncture of his career. This aligns with the Lions' vision, as they've gone from riser to having hopes of being a consistent contender in the NFC.
As a result, it'll be full speed ahead for the veteran passer as he looks to deliver the ultimate achievement.
"It's a good chapter closing of the last three years," Goff explained. "Now I'm more driven and I'm more fired up than ever to go even harder and put the pedal to the metal even more to bring a Super Bowl to this city. That's what's most important. One day I won't be the quarterback here and being able to look back on those days that I am and that I was with no regrets and knowing that I did everything I could to try to make that happen. Obviously, there's a lot of work to do, but if we were able to do that, that would be the ultimate goal."
Notes
1.) Former Rams and Lions defensive end Michael Brockers officially retired from the NFL. The veteran defensive end came to Detroit in a 2021 trade and played two years with the organization. He played a total of 21 games with the team and was a healthy scratch for much of the 2022 campaign.
In his two seasons as a Lion, Brockers logged 56 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack. He was often praised by Campbell and the coaching staff for his leadership as a veteran with Detroit's young roster.
2.) Former Lion Quintez Cephus was released by the Buffalo Bills Thursday. Cephus began his career as a fifth-round pick by Detroit in 2020 but was released prior to the 2023 season after being suspended for a violation of the NFL's gambling rules.
In three years with Detroit, Cephus totaled 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns.