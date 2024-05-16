Predictions for Lions' 2024 Schedule
The Detroit Lions schedule has officially been revealed, and the team now knows the road it will travel toward a hopeful repeat division championship.
Detroit set a high bar with its success last season, giving itself high expectations for the upcoming campaign. It will be no easy task to repeat it, with several playoff teams from a season ago on the schedule.
Here's an early look at how the Lions could fare in 2024.
Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 8 vs. Rams
The Lions' faithful will get to welcome back Matt Stafford once again. The former franchise quarterback leads a Rams offense that found something nice with talented youngsters Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua alongside the elite Cooper Kupp.
Detroit's upgraded secondary will be tested right away. While I think it could take some time for the unit to jell, the infrastructure on the defense is much better. In what will be a raucous environment, the Lions start the 2024 campaign off on the right foot. (Score: 28-20 win, 1-0)
Week 2 — Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. Buccaneers
In the second of back-to-back playoff rematches, the Lions will get a chance to beat Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers for the third consecutive time over the last two seasons. Like L.A., the Bucs have plenty of skill players capable of tormenting an opposing secondary.
However, the Lions controlled both games with their physicality. With the pieces they added to their defense, assuming they remain healthy, it's hard to see this one slipping away at Ford Field. (Score: 24-14 win, 2-0)
Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cardinals
The Lions' first road game of the season takes them to Glendale, Arizona where they will take on the mobile Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. It will be the first look for the Lions at Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to develop into an elite receiver.
The Lions should be able to flush the pocket and prevent Murray from beating them with his legs, but Detroit has struggled with mobile quarterbacks in recent years. Detroit is the better team, but this one may be closer than some expect. (Score: 34-28 win, 3-0)
Week 4 — Monday, Sept. 30 vs. Seahawks
The Seahawks have had the Lions number, defeating them in each of the last three campaigns. With a new coach, Seattle could have a different identity focused on the defensive side of the ball. The same pieces that have dominated Detroit, such as Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, still remain though.
Given the primetime nature of the game and the environment that Detroit will generate, I see the Lions squeaking out a close win as they conquer the demons that the Seahawks have presented them over the last several seasons. (Score: 35-30 win, 4-0)
Week 5 — BYE
Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 13 at Cowboys
Trips to AT&T Stadium have not gone well recently for Detroit, or any team for that matter as of late. The Cowboys have lost just one home game over the last two seasons. That said, they could take a step back this season with the uncertainty facing them and quarterback Dak Prescott.
If Detroit can account for Micah Parsons, the offense should be able to get up and down the field. Dallas has a strong secondary and is tough against the run, but Detroit's plethora of weapons allows them to finish the job and get revenge for last year's loss. (Score: 27-24 win, 5-0)
Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 20 at Vikings
The Vikings are in an interesting spot under center, which will likely dictate their performance this season. Be it Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings will have plenty of talented options for the passer to throw to.
Still, the Lions are more than capable of winning in Minneapolis. With an upgraded secondary that will likely be cemented by this point in the season, the Lions are able to contain Justin Jefferson and remain unbeaten. (Score: 31-24 win, 6-0)
Week 8 — Sunday, Oct. 27 vs Titans
The Titans will be an intriguing team to follow throughout the 2024 campaign. There are intriguing pieces in place, but the success will be dictated by the performance of Will Levis. The 2023 second-round pick is an enticing talent but also inconsistent.
Detroit will be tested, but has the intangible traits to get passed what could be a frisky Titans team ahead of a big divisional showdown. (Score: 28-17 win, 7-0)
Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 3 at Packers
The Lions have been good at Lambeau Field, winning in each of their last two trips to the historic stadium. The Packers are in a good spot and matched Detroit's physicality in their last meeting last year, so the two matchups between these teams should be exciting battles.
Detroit is more than capable of winning on the road, but carrying an unbeaten record into Lambeau will mean a charged environment. The Lions slip up late and suffer their first loss of the season as Jordan Love shows out in front of the home crowd. (Score: 30-28 loss, 7-1)
Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 10 at Texans
This could be one of the better games between two exciting young teams. It will offer the Lions their first glimpse of C.J. Stroud, who showcased all the traits of an elite talent in his rookie campaign.
Houston went all-in this offseason with various veteran acquisitions, including Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. The Lions can keep pace, but it will be quite difficult to emerge out of NRG Stadium with a victory. (Score: 34-24 loss, 7-2)
Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 17 vs Jaguars
The Jaguars are facing a big season in year four of the Trevor Lawrence era. In the first three seasons, Jacksonville has won just one playoff game. This in mind, this game could carry critical implications.
The Lions' physicality could overwhelm the Jaguars. With Detroit coming off two consecutive losses and returning home, Campbell's group will be highly motivated and in a position to dominate. (Score: 35-17 win, 8-2)
Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 24 at Colts
This game has the makings of a trap game. Following this matchup, the Lions will enter a critical five-game stretch. With a short week looming, the Lions could be caught looking ahead. The Colts are a physical team with a mobile quarterback, which could spell trouble for Detroit.
It's hard to predict where Anthony Richardson will be at in his development by this stage of the season, but a polished version of him would cause problems for Detroit's defense. Given what he showed last year, and the weapons he has around him, the Colts could wind up stealing one at home. (Score: 31-29 loss, 8-3)
Week 13 — Thursday, Nov. 28 vs. Bears
The Lions have struggled on Thanksgiving as of late, suffering seven consecutive losses. Given their struggles with the Bears last season and all the upgrades Chicago made last year, it's not hard to see the potential of this one slipping away.
Yet, coming off three losses in four games, this could also begin a stretch in which the Lions get things right. Aaron Glenn's defense overwhelms Caleb Williams in their first meeting and Detroit breaks its losing skid on Thanksgiving. (Score: 34-13 win, 9-3)
Week 14 — Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Packers
The Lions will have a shorter than normal week following Thanksgiving, as they will play the following Thursday as opposed to the following Sunday. This could pay dividends, though, as they would have little time to relax ahead of a big game against Green Bay.
After falling at Lambeau, the Lions make the necessary corrections to knock off the Packers in their home matchup. Love's passing attack is slowed down, while the Lions stifle Josh Jacobs and the run game. (Score: 27-16 win, 10-3)
Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Bills
Buffalo's Josh Allen is another quarterback that presents a unique challenge for the Lions' defense. His combination of a big arm and mobility is traditionally one that gives Detroit fits, so the defense will be tested.
The Bills have lesser weapons than they've had in years past, but their defense can also match the Lions' physicality. After two big wins, the Lions suffer a tough defeat for their first home loss. (Score: 34-28 loss, 10-4)
Week 16 — Sunday, Dec. 22 at Bears
Having already lost back-to-back games earlier in the season, Campbell's group will be more than ready to go for this matchup. With the divisional implications potentially available in this game, the Linos could have a chance to cement a division title on this trip.
Detroit struggled last year in their trip to Chicago, but some adjustments from the offense and taking better care of the ball would allow them to escape Soldier Field with a win this time around. (Score: 24-13 win, 11-4)
Week 17 — Monday, Dec. 30 at 49ers
In a rematch of the NFC Championship game, the Lions could be playing for the top seed in the NFC seed. This game has the potential to be an exciting one with high stakes.
However, it will be no easy task for the Lions to go back to Levi's Stadium and avenge the loss from last season. The 49ers take the regular season showdown, setting up a potential exciting matchup in the postseason. (Score: 31-30 loss, 11-5)
Week 18 — TBD vs. Vikings
The Lions could be in a position to rest starters in this game. However, with the loss to the 49ers in the week prior, Detroit would likely trot out their starters if there was any chance to compete for higher playoff seeding.
As a result, the Lions should be in a good position to finish the regular season strong and take aim at what could be another deep playoff run. (Score: 30-20 win, 12-5)
2023 record: 12-5