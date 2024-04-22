Detroit Lions Recorded Massive Sales of New Uniform
The Detroit Lions new NFL uniform is a massive hit.
Even after the new uniform was leaked by Fanatics hours before a season-ticket member event at Ford Field, supporters flocked to Detroit's home stadium to witness the reveal of the complete uniform.
After the event, which featured appearances by Sheila Hamp, Dan Campbell, Rod Wood, supporters purchased the new uniform at the event and online.
According to Sports Illustrated, "It’s fair to say, too, that they’ve gone over well. The Lions did more than $1 million in sales between the stadium store and online purchases the night the jerseys were unveiled. And shoutout to Campbell—5,400 black jerseys sold at the team’s pro shop alone on the night of the release."
The majority of the reviews have been quite favorable, with supporters highlighting the modern look on the team's past uniform.
“The main thing is we wanted to honor our colors with a modern twist,” Lions president Rod Wood told Albert Breer. “We’d tired of the gray jerseys. And with the home jerseys, we wanted to go back to the block white numbers. The current ones looked cool, too, but it was hard to see the numbers if you were sitting in the stadium. So this was a way to honor the past and make them better for the fans.”
All weekend, fans shared their purchase of Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown jerseys online.
Players even took to social media to wonder how stores could stock more of their own jerseys for friends and family to purchase.