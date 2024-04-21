Roundtable: Best-Case, Worst-Case Lions Draft Scenarios
1.) What is the best-case scenario for the Lions in next week's draft?
Christian Booher: I think the best-case scenario for the Lions is to leave the first round with a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. In my mind, that prospect is UCLA EDGE rusher Laiatu Latu. It will likely require a trade up, but the price that the team will pay would be more than worth it for the draft’s most polished pass-rusher.
Latu has been dominant since transferring to UCLA, and has a wide array of rush moves. On tape, he seems to have a counter for every protection thrown at him by opposing offensive lines. With Hutchinson on the other side, Latu would be a perfect fit in Detroit.
Vito Chirco: The best-case scenario is that the Lions continue to bolster their defense, and specifically at cornerback. It also wouldn't hurt Brad Holmes & Co. to draft another defensive tackle and EDGE defender, and to further invest in the offensive side of the ball.
If the Lions grab an impact corner early (i.e. Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell, Iowa's Cooper DeJean, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry) and then also accomplish the rest of the above, I believe they'd be making the best-case scenario come to fruition.
2.) What is the worst-case scenario for Detroit in the 2024 draft?
Booher: In my mind, the worst-case scenario is for the Lions to take a bad trade to move out of their first-round pick. An example scenario would be to take a trade for late Day 2 picks that they wouldn’t be able to spend on premium talent.
It’s hard to see this happening, as Holmes has shown to be a competent trader and makes well-thought-out moves. Still, this would be the last thing I’d want to see out of the Lions on draft night.
Chirco: I believe the worst-case scenario for Detroit would be to take an offensive lineman in the first round. Sure, the Lions could use additional O-line depth, and there is no guarantee that Taylor Decker will be a member of the franchise past the 2024 season. However, it does not mean that the organization should invest its first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in a player at the position.
I believe that Holmes & Co. will steer clear of taking an offensive lineman in the first round, too.
3.) Which new Lions uniform is your favorite?
Booher: I think the organization nailed its uniform redesign, and I’m a fan of all the combinations. The team's desire to honor the past with a modern look was knocked out of the park.
With that said, I’ll give the edge to the black alternates as my favorites. The blue helmet is an excellent touch. That will be an exciting look when the team first takes the field in its new digs.
Chirco: I know everyone is saying the black unis. But, I'm going to be the contrarian here, and go with the re-worked “Honolulu Blue” and silver jerseys. As I've admitted before, I'm a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to sports uniforms (i.e. I love the Detroit Tigers’ “Old English D” unis). And, I believe the updated blue and silver Lions jerseys do the best job of honoring the team's past while still standing out to the modern fan (and modern NFL player).
I commend the organization for its jersey reveal, and believe it satisfied a large sect of the team's fans.
4.) Which Lions player could be traded during the draft?
Booher: It's interesting to think about the Lions including a player in a potential trade on draft night. I tend to believe that Holmes will keep players out of deals during the event, but as recently as last year, with D’Andre Swift, he has made such a move.
I think the biggest candidates are players who are in the final years of their respective contracts. One candidate could be safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who has been battered by injuries but played well enough down the stretch last season to increase his value immensely.
Chirco: I don't know how feasible it is, but I'm going to go with third-year linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. Rodriguez, affectionately known as “Rodrigo,” put together a solid rookie season in 2022, but fell out of favor a bit a season ago as other players emerged at the linebacker position. As a result, he was relegated to mostly special team duties and some work at fullback. Because of such, I could envision Detroit parting ways with the fan favorite during this year's draft.
5.) What was your reaction to Sheila Hamp saying the Lions’ goal is to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2024?
Booher: I think it’s the right goal, and a realistic one with where the team is heading into the season. The Lions have rebuilt the organization in an efficient manner, and should be viewed as contenders in 2024.
However, I also think that it was in part a play for the fans. All teams should enter every season with the goal to win the Super Bowl. Still, it’s a realistic goal for the Lions, and should be treated as such.
Chirco: I love that she made that statement. After coming one win shy of making the Super Bowl in 2023, Hamp realizes that the expectations have been elevated in Detroit. It's now Super Bowl-or-bust for the Lions headed into the 2024 campaign. It's a definite vote of confidence from ownership in the organization, and it aligns with the expectations that the majority of Lions fans have for Dan Campbell’s team at this present juncture. Hamp was absolutely on point, reflecting the fact that it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Detroit Lions.