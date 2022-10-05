10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots.

In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice.

Those not practicing included: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, T.J. Hockenson, Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow, Chris Board and John Cominsky.

Kicker Austin Seibert, Jerry Jacobs and Josh Paschal all returned to practice this week.

Familiarity with quarterback Bailey Zappe

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the Patriots third-string quarterback, will likely be under center in replacement of the injured Brian Hoyer, who left New England's Week 4 game early in the contest.

The Lions coaching staff had the opportunity to coach Zappe in the Senior Bowl, and are now preparing a defensive game plan to limit his productivity.

"Highly intelligent. He picked up the offense very quickly," Campbell explained. "Very composed. Just had a good command of the huddle. Teammates respected him. You can tell they listened to him. And he kind of plays that way. I thought they did a good job with him -- just trying to get him settled in and being smart and not putting them in a bind. Continue to run the football, do things to get the ball out, and then a little play action.

"I thought Coach Patricia called a good game getting him in there. I know if he's the guy, he'll be much more settled," Campbell continued. "That's hard for a rookie to just go in there and there you go, you're rolling. So they'll have a good plan for him. But, he certainly, he's got the FBI (Football intelligence) for sure."

