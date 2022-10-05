10 Detroit Lions Miss Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions returned to their Allen Park practice facility to begin their preparations for the New England Patriots.
In his pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell expressed several offensive weapons would sit out the team's first practice.
Those not practicing included: D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, T.J. Hockenson, Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow, Chris Board and John Cominsky.
Kicker Austin Seibert, Jerry Jacobs and Josh Paschal all returned to practice this week.
Familiarity with quarterback Bailey Zappe
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the Patriots third-string quarterback, will likely be under center in replacement of the injured Brian Hoyer, who left New England's Week 4 game early in the contest.
Recommended Lions Articles
Jameson Williams Likely Will Not Debut Until 'Good Time After Bye'
Detroit Lions will not likely have their first-round draft pick until well after the bye week.
Was Matt Patricia All-Time Worst Detroit Lions Head Coach?
The Detroit Lions will face a Patriots offense being led by Matt Patricia in Week 5.
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
Dan Campbell indicated the Lions would make personnel changes on their struggling defense.
The Lions coaching staff had the opportunity to coach Zappe in the Senior Bowl, and are now preparing a defensive game plan to limit his productivity.
"Highly intelligent. He picked up the offense very quickly," Campbell explained. "Very composed. Just had a good command of the huddle. Teammates respected him. You can tell they listened to him. And he kind of plays that way. I thought they did a good job with him -- just trying to get him settled in and being smart and not putting them in a bind. Continue to run the football, do things to get the ball out, and then a little play action.
"I thought Coach Patricia called a good game getting him in there. I know if he's the guy, he'll be much more settled," Campbell continued. "That's hard for a rookie to just go in there and there you go, you're rolling. So they'll have a good plan for him. But, he certainly, he's got the FBI (Football intelligence) for sure."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.