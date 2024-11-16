10 Things Learned About Lions At Midseason
The Detroit Lions are halfway done with the 2024 season, with hopes of playing deep into the playoffs.
Several players within the locker room spoke of Super Bowl goals prior to the season kicking off, and they've looked the part of a true contender up to this point in 2024. The team has been tested and has dealt with tough roadblocks, but has come up with a way to win in each of its games, save for the Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.
Here are 10 takeaways from the Lions' first nine games of the 2024 season.
Making good on preseason hype
The Lions entered the season as one of the popular picks to reach the Super Bowl, and they have lived up to the hype through the first half of their season. With an 8-1 record, the Lions have worked their way into controlling their own destiny for home-field advantage in the second half of the season.
Campbell has preached throughout the year the importance of winning the division and getting home playoff games, and Detroit's strong start has given it the opportunity to work toward finishing the mission.
Goff's early MVP candidacy
A big part of Detroit's strong start, and its current seven-game win streak in particular, has been quarterback Jared Goff. Before his clunker against Houston, he had been playing at an MVP-caliber level for a long stretch, dating back to the team's Week 3 win over Arizona.
The veteran has demonstrated complete control of the offense, and had a perfect showing against the Seattle Seahawks, in which he completed all 18 of his pass attempts and also hauled in a receiving touchdown.
Goff threw five interceptions against Houston, severely damaging his MVP hopes. However, he has been exceptional and one of the league's most efficient passers throughout the season. If he can regain his high level of production, the Lions will remain incredibly tough to beat.
Jameson Williams finding groove
After two up-and-down seasons filled with absences due an injury and a suspension, Jameson Williams has proven why he was coveted with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams has already surpassed the amount of yards he had in the first two years combined through seven games this season, and has struck fear in the eyes of opposing defenses.
In Williams, the Lions have a bona fide deep threat capable of taking the top off of defenses down the field. He has also proven reliable in his ability to bring in tough catches on shorter throws. He missed two games this year while dealing with a suspension, but has been otherwise solid and trustworthy within the offense.
Run game dominates
The Lions' duo of 'Sonic and Knuckles' has been the best all-around running back tandem in the league this season. Each player has had their own dominant stretch over the last several games, and both have shown they're more than just the one skill they're respectively expected to rely on.
Jahmyr Gibbs leads the team in rushing, having opened up a wider lead on David Montgomery due to being the feature back more often over the last several games. Both players can wear that hat for Detroit, however, and have shown it behind the talented offensive line.
Pass-rush is biggest question mark
The injury to Aidan Hutchinson had flipped the Lions fourtues back in Detroit in the immediate aftermath. Fans quickly called for the team to make a splash trade for the best player who was was on the market, with Maxx Crosby being a popular target.
Detroit has addressed the pass rush with the trade for Za'Darius Smith. There's an impressive later of confidence as they get Smith ready to contribute. He's expected to do plenty down the stretch.
Safety duo one of league's best
While the pass rush was up and down, the safeties have been a big part of the team's success. The pairing of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph has been elite, dominating the back half in their tests this season.
Joseph and Branch have an ongoing a year-long battle to compare how many interceptions both players get in 2024. So far, Joseph has opened up a little lead, but Branch has shown he is capable of recording multiple in one game. These two playing together has been exciting to watch through the first half.
Depth has chance to stand out
With plenty of significant injuries early in the year, the Lions have been forced to haver their deep plays for them. James Houston has steadily improvedas a player who was more active without Hutchinson,
Injuries to Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Derrick Barnes have been worth mointoring this season along with the week-to-week updates. Lately, Barnes hinted he could have a comeback in store for fans later in the year.
Jake Bates is kicker of future
The Lions elected to take a chance on the UFL standout in training camp, and he has been everything the team could've hoped for and more. Bates is a perfect 14-of-14 to start his NFL career, with two game-winners.
Bates drilled a pair of 50-plus yard kicks in last weekend's win and displays a cool, calm demeanor in his opportunities. The Lions are hoping this continues, as he quickly has become one of the most popular players for fans to root foor giving just how improbable his success has seemed.
Culture shines
The Lions have proven above all else that they can win football games multiple ways. Some grit was required in the season opener against the Rams, which set the table for what has been a very interesting season.
With road wins at Dallas, Houston, Arizona, Green Bay and Minnesota, Detroit has five road wins at this point in the season to several teams have had had a hard time winning. They've done it different ways, too, with comeback wins over Minnesota and Houston and a strong performance against Green Bay in the nasty weather.
Quiet start for rookie class
One other takeaway from the first half of the Lions' season has been how quiet the rookie class has been. It's a smaller group, and just one player from the class is playing regular snaps in first-round selection Terrion Arnold.
Ennis Rakestraw has seen limited snaps, but has yet to fully break out. Mekhi Wingo also has a rotational role and Sione Vaki gets action on special teams, but classmates Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu have been healthy scratches every week they've been on the active roster this year.