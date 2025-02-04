Lions 2024 Review: Goff Shines in Regular Season, Flops in Playoffs
The Detroit Lions have an MVP finalist at the quarterback position.
Jared Goff was named a finalist for the most prestigious award in the game after an exceptional performance in the regular season. He was right among the best in a number of statistical categories and helped lead the Lions to a 15-2 record in the regular season.
However, disaster struck in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, as the Lions were upset 45-31 to end their season earlier than many believed. The result will leave a sour reflection on an otherwise exceptional campaign for Goff in 2024.
Here's a look at how the Lions fared behind center in the 2024 season, as well as what to expect from the position moving forward.
Reason for hope
Goff finished second in the league in passing yards with 4,629 and fourth in passing touchdowns with 37. He set new single-season personal bests in touchdown throws and completion percentage, a sign of just how efficient he was.
In particular, Goff had an exceptional stretch in October that began with a perfect 18-for-18 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. He was eventually rewarded by being named October's NFC Player of the Month.
Goff was exceptional against the blitz this season, with a passer rating of 120.4. Against Minnesota's blitz-oriented style in Week 7, he diced up the defense and made several massive throws to help his team steal a road win in a game that really sticks out as emblematic of his success.
He remained healthy for all 17 games and missed just one series, which came in the postseason, due to reported injury. Hendon Hooker was able to get mop-up duty in blowouts, but was passed on the depth chart by veteran Teddy Bridgewater in the postseason.
There's still optimism for Hooker and his development. He should regain the role of being Goff's backup, and stands to have another opportunity for growth in what will be his second full offseason.
Reason for worry
With Goff set to start the first year of his new extension, expectations will be higher. The Lions are firmly in the Super Bowl chase, and their hopes of claiming the biggest prize will be tied to the performance of the passer.
There's nothing to suggest an imminent fall is coming for the veteran, in fact it's more likely the opposite given his trajectory, however this will be the first time since 2022 that Goff has had to deal with a coordinator change.
In Ben Johnson's system, Goff was unquestionably comfortable in making his reads and distributing the ball to his playmakers. Now, John Morton takes over the coordinator position. The good news for Goff is that Morton has been with the organization previously and helped Johnson design the scheme.
In the short-term, Goff's strong regular season was undone by his clunker in the postseason. It was a crushing defeat in which he turned the ball over four times. There was skepticism sparked by that performance, so he'll still have something to prove in 2025 if he can lead the team back to the playoffs.
Biggest question
What impact will the coordinator change have on Goff? The Lions were one of the NFL's best offenses with Ben Johnson running the show. Now, he's with the Bears and the Lions will have John Morton piloting the offense.
Morton was around for the installation of the scheme, but time will tell exactly what wrinkles or changes are brought to the system. Dan Campbell explained that he wants his quarterback to be comfortable, and that Goff was going to have a say in the hiring.
With the Lions landing Morton, all eyes will be on how well he connects with Goff. If this partnership works out, it could lead to the team taking the final step toward a Super Bowl. If not, it could be a tough pill to swallow given the fact that Goff is entering the first year of a four-year contract extension.
Free agents
Teddy Bridgewater (Unrestricted free agent)