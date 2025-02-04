Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Interior Defensive Linemen in 2025
The interior of the Detroit Lions’ defensive line was led by Alim McNeill and DJ Reader in 2024. The duo totaled 6.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hurries and 65 total pressures this past season.
McNeill and Reader are under contract with Detroit through 2028 and 2025, respectively. So, the Lions will be equipped with both along the interior of the D-line for at least another year.
However, the depth behind them is a big question mark headed into the upcoming season.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the contract status of the interior defensive linemen that spent the 2024 campaign in Detroit.
Alim McNeill
McNeill followed up his breakout season in 2023 with another fine year in 2024. He amassed 3.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hurries and 45 total pressures, earning a 79.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
He's signed with Detroit through 2028, and is due for a cap hit of $6,136,000 this upcoming season. He also possesses $24,000,000 in remaining guarantees.
DJ Reader
Reader had a decent first season in Motown, producing three sacks and 20 total pressures in 15 games.
He's signed through 2025, and carries a cap hit of $12,243,000 headed into the upcoming season.
Additionally, he has $4,972,000 in guarantees remaining.
Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike suited up for 16 of 17 games, and started in 10 of those contests in 2024. He recorded 1.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hurries and 45 total pressures, earning a 69.4 overall mark from PFF.
The University of Washington product is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and I think there's a decent chance Detroit general manager Brad Holmes inks him to a new contract.
Pat O'Connor
O'Connor was one of Detroit's most utilized reserve linemen in 2024. The 31-year-old didn't put together a great statistical line, amassing just one sack, nine QB hurries and 10 total pressures in 12 games. Plus, he received a dismal 43.5 overall grade from PFF.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Holmes let the Eastern Michigan product, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, walk in free agency.
Mekhi Wingo
Wingo, the Lions’ first-of-two sixth-round picks last April, logged snaps in 11 games as a rookie. He compiled nine total tackles and five total pressures, amassing a 52.6 overall mark from PFF.
The LSU product is signed through the 2027 season, and is due for a cap hit of $1,006,700 in 2025. He also has $140,100 in guarantees remaining.
Kyle Peko
Peko suited up for just five games in 2024, and posted two total tackles. He finished the season on injured reserve.
The Oregon State product will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. I believe he likely played his last down of football in Detroit.
Brodric Martin
Just like his rookie season, Martin made a minimal impact in 2024, suiting up for just two games. He's signed through the 2026 campaign, and will carry with him a cap hit of $1,446,568 in 2025.
Also, he possesses $428,756 in remaining guarantees on his rookie deal.
Myles Adams
Adams was a late-season pick-up by Holmes & Co., and he ended up playing four games with the Lions. He logged four total tackles and a sack in his abbreviated stint in Detroit, earning a 57.6 overall mark from PFF.
He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason. Thus, if Adams were to receive a contract from another team, the Lions will have the ability to match the offer.
Chris Smith
Smith, an undrafted free agent in 2023, suited up for five games this past season. He finished the campaign as a member of the Lions’ practice squad.
He's signed to a futures contract, meaning his contract won't count against the cap until the start of free agency. Smith will count $960,000 against the cap in 2025.