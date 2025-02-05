'It's on Waymo': Jameson Williams Pays Grocery Tab for Detroit Resident
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a special connection with Detroit and their residents.
The former first-round draft pick recently shared online an interaction he had with an older resident of Detroit at a local convenience store.
Williams is shown paying the grocery tab for a variety of snacks for an older gentlemen at the store.
"It's on Waymo," Williams shared excitedly.
The 23-year-old has often shared how he enjoys connecting with fans and those enjoying Detroit.
Williams has not shied away from sharing he spends his free time in Detroit, even during later evening hours.
He has been informed of the risks, but feels the support of the fans will prevent him from facing any troubles, even if he is out until late in the morning hours.
“It’s crazy (how fans want team to win in the playoffs). I can only imagine for somebody like me because when I go out and interact with fans, I’m really just like doing stuff on my own or with my brother,” Williams explained. “But if I’m with teammates like that guy right there (Kerby Joseph), the All-Pro safety that we got, man, it will get wild."
Williams secured his first 1,000-yard season and cemented his role as the the Lions No. 2 wide receiver.
"I don’t treat them like different. I love the fans. I love everybody who loves me, who loves Detroit football," said Williams. "And they are behind us, so I’m behind them, and that’s just how it is.”