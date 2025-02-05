All Lions

'It's on Waymo': Jameson Williams Pays Grocery Tab for Detroit Resident

Jameson Williams has a special connection with residents of Detroit.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs against Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs against Washington Commanders / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a special connection with Detroit and their residents.

The former first-round draft pick recently shared online an interaction he had with an older resident of Detroit at a local convenience store.

Williams is shown paying the grocery tab for a variety of snacks for an older gentlemen at the store.

"It's on Waymo," Williams shared excitedly.

The 23-year-old has often shared how he enjoys connecting with fans and those enjoying Detroit.

Williams has not shied away from sharing he spends his free time in Detroit, even during later evening hours.

He has been informed of the risks, but feels the support of the fans will prevent him from facing any troubles, even if he is out until late in the morning hours.

“It’s crazy (how fans want team to win in the playoffs). I can only imagine for somebody like me because when I go out and interact with fans, I’m really just like doing stuff on my own or with my brother,” Williams explained. “But if I’m with teammates like that guy right there (Kerby Joseph), the All-Pro safety that we got, man, it will get wild."

Williams secured his first 1,000-yard season and cemented his role as the the Lions No. 2 wide receiver.

"I don’t treat them like different. I love the fans. I love everybody who loves me, who loves Detroit football," said Williams. "And they are behind us, so I’m behind them, and that’s just how it is.”

More from Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News