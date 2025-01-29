What Contract Could Lions Offer Tim Patrick?
The Detroit Lions needed help at the wide receiver position entering the 2024 regular season.
After the 2023 midseason acquisition of Donovan Peoples-Jones didn't pan out and Josh Reynolds departed for the Denver Broncos, the Lions needed reliable depth outside of their three returning wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond.
Detroit wisely elected to pounce on adding a pair of veteran wide receivers, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson, to the practice squad. Both players were eventually added to the active roster, and Patrick wound up claiming the third wide receiver role for much of the season.
Patrick had missed each of the previous two seasons with significant injuries, so the 2024 campaign offered him the opportunity to bounce back. He did just that, as he finished with 33 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, he's set to be a free agent, and will be an intriguing decision for the Lions' front office. He'll be entering his age-32 season. There are strong cases for the Lions to both retain him and let him go.
On one hand, the Lions would benefit from adding younger depth and have significant capital already invested in the position with Amon-Ra St. Brown's hefty extension. Jameson Williams is also extension-eligible this offseason and could command a hefty contract.
However, Patrick also fits the Lions' culture like a glove. He did not hestitate in embracing all of the run-blocking elements asked of him, and had the opportunity to thrive as a secondary option for quarterback Jared Goff.
As a veteran player, Patrick can also be instrumental as a leader, even if the Lions elect to add young wide receiver depth through the draft. Prior to his injuries, he had back-to-back 700-plus yard seasons. Even though the Lions didn't need him to put up that level of production, his abilities were exactly what Detroit needed.
Because of this, the Lions would be wise to offer him a one-year deal that would allow him to compete for a job. He had some big moments in 2024, and won't relinquish his spot on the depth chart without a fight. That trait is invaluable in a culture like Detroit's, and he could wind up once again being a big part of the offense's success in 2025.
Contract prediction: One year, $5 million