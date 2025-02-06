Lions Hiring Bruce Gradkowski as Offensive Assistant
The Detroit Lions are adding another former NFL player to their coaching staff in their efforts to rebuild after losing several assistants this offseason.
Bruce Gradkowski, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, is joining Dan Campbell's coaching staff as an offensive assistant according to ESPN. He had spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator in the UFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.
In 2024, the Battlehawks got a strong season from quarterback A.J. McCarron, as he threw for 1,582 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. St. Louis finished 7-3 and lost in the conference championship round to the San Antonio Brahmas.
Prior to joining the Battlehawks, Gradkowski had been an offensive assistant at Toledo for one season and spent time as the head coach for St. Francis de Sales High School for one season in 2021. He began his coaching journey as a volunteer assistant quarterbacks coach at Anthony Wayne High School in Ohio.
The Lions have overhauled their offensive staff, as coordinator Ben Johnson departed to take the head coach position for the Chicago Bears. Along with Johnson, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett both departed to join the Bears staff.
Additionally, the Lions lost tight ends coach Steve Heiden and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, as both followed Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets.
To replace Johnson, Campbell hired John Morton as the team's new offensive coordinator. Additionally, Campbell promoted offensive line coach Hank Fraley to run game coordinator for the upcoming season.
As a player, whose career spanned 2006-2016, Gradkowski played for the Buccaneers, Browns, Raiders, Bengals and Steelers. He started 20 games and appeared in 37 in that span after originally being drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft.