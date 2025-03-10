2025 Free Agency: How Early Signings Impact Detroit Lions
The legal tampering period has officially started, and a handful of NFL teams have already come to agreements with external free agents to bolster their rosters.
Detroit's rival in the NFC North, the Chicago Bears, have worked diligently this offseason to reshape their offensive line.
The Bears continued a flurry of moves to bolster their protection for Caleb Williams, signing center Drew Dalman. Additionally, they added defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year deal after he had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons.
Chicago has previously made deals to acquire offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in the days leading up to free agency (from the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively).
Washington, which shockingly eliminated the Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs, has added defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million in guaranteed money. Dan Quinn's squad will host Detroit this upcoming NFL season.
The Commanders also made a trade to acquire offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and a fourth-round pick from the Houston Texans, giving up a second and a fourth-round pick in exchange. Tunsil is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and offers another key piece to protect 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Detroit has free agent defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who could still command attention from a couple of other NFL teams. His market has likely been improved by the magnitude of Kinlaw's deal.
Earlier, the Commanders traded for wideout Deebo Samuel to give Jayden Daniels another offensive weapon after his breakout rookie campaign.
The Lions lost a key member of their secondary as Carlton Davis inked a three-year contract with the New England Patriots worth up to $60 million.
Lions 2025 Free Agency Tracker
With Davis departing for the Patriots, a popular target for the Lions became defensive back Paulson Adebo. However, the New York Giants were able to secure a contract with the 25-year-old. Adebo's deal is reportedly worth $54 million over three years.
The Carolina Panthers made a splash signing that clearly elevated the free-agent market. Jaycee Horn became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, after he reached agreement on a four-year extension worth $100 million. His average salary is $25 million per season, but the deal could be worth a total of $108 million (if incentives are met).
Meanwhile, the Packers and guard Aaron Banks reached a four-year agreement worth $77 million. The Vikings officially parted ways with quarterback Sam Darnold, as he agreed to a three-year deal with Seattle. This means J.J. McCarthy is entrenched as the quarterback for the 2025 season in Minnesota.
Another cornerback domino fell later in the day, as veteran Darius Slay signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slay had expressed interest in returning to Detroit, where he began his career. However, he ultimately is set to go to Pittsburgh.
Compensatory picks
In regards to compensatory picks, the Lions' signing of Reed will cancel out the fourth-round compensatory selection that would have been gained by losing Davis.