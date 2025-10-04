3 Bengals Players Lions Must Worry About
The Detroit Lions enter Week 5 riding momentum, but their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals won’t come without challenges.
Even with Joe Burrow out, the Bengals have no shortage of playmakers who can alter the outcome of the contest.
If the Lions want to keep their strong start going, they’ll need to account for three dangerous threats: EDGE Trey Hendrickson and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
EDGE Trey Hendrickson
Hendrickson has quickly become one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in football.
The All-Pro EDGE has already racked up two sacks, six quarterback hits and 19 pressures through four games this season. His impact is further reflected in his 81.8 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus. Simply put, Hendrickson can wreck a gameplan in an instant.
Detroit’s offensive tackles, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, will have their hands full trying to slow him down.
While the Lions should be able to lean on their strong ground game, Hendrickson’s ability to deliver a timely sack makes him a player the Lions must keep close tabs on.
WR Ja’Marr Chase
Chase hasn’t fully exploded yet in 2025, but history suggests that breakout performances are never far away.
Through four games, the All-Pro receiver has amassed 26 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown. While those numbers aren’t pedestrian, much of his production came in a single Week 2 performance against Jacksonville, meaning he’s been relatively quiet otherwise.
Still, the Lions’ banged-up secondary must approach Chase with extreme caution.
Starting outside cornerback D.J. Reed is on injured reserve, and second-year pro Terrion Arnold, who injured his shoulder a week ago against Cleveland, may not be 100 percent.
Chase’s ability to stretch the field vertically could be a nightmarish scenario for a depleted Detroit secondary.
WR Tee Higgins
Overshadowed at times by Chase, Higgins remains one of the league’s toughest wideouts to cover.
At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he presents a size mismatch against most cornerbacks.
While his 2025 stat line – 10 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown – appears modest, his involvement in the Bengals’ offense to date has been noteworthy.
Higgins’ 20 targets rank second on the Bengals, and he’s coming off a team-high 24 percent share in Week 4.
Higgins is more than capable of turning a contested catch into a momentum-shifting play, especially against a defense dealing with injuries.
If Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit focuses too much attention on Chase, it could be in for a world of trouble against Higgins.