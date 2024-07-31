3 Free Agent Defensive Linemen Lions Could Target to Replace John Cominsky
The Detroit Lions received some bad news Tuesday, finding out that John Cominsky tore his MCL. Cominsky suffered the injury after appearing to get rolled up on in a team drill during practice. The veteran defender is expected to miss the entire 2024 regular season due to the ailment.
It's a significant blow to Detroit's defensive lineman rotation, as Cominsky played in various spots along the line the past two seasons.
Subsequently, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a void to fill, and could look to fill it via the free-agent market. If he does, here are three defensive linemen he and the organization could target at this present juncture.
DE Breeland Speaks
Speaks might just be the most natural fit to replace Cominsky.
Speaks, just like recent Lions signee Jake Bates, played for the Michigan Panthers this past spring, spending his home games at Ford Field.
The UFL product proceeded to log 9.5 sacks in 10 games, earning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award for his efforts.
Speaks – formerly a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs – does have prior NFL playing experience, too. He suited up for 16 games, starting in four of them, with the Chiefs in 2018. Plus, the Ole Miss product has spent time with the Raiders, the Cowboys, the N.Y. Giants, the Bills and the 49ers.
I think Speaks could be a solid rotational piece along Detroit's defensive line.
DE Charles Harris
Harris, who spent the last three seasons of his career with the Lions, is still a free agent.
Detroit let the veteran defensive end walk this offseason after he recorded his second straight subpar campaign. Yet, beggars can't be choosy after the Cominsky injury, which could induce a reunion for Harris with the Lions.
His best season with Detroit came in 2021, when he amassed a career-best 7.5 sacks, to go along with career-high marks in total tackles (65), tackles for loss (10) and quarterback hits (16).
DE Shaq Lawson
Lawson, a 2016 first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills, has never truly lived up to the billing of a top draft pick. Yet, he's logged his fair share of solid reps as a pass-rusher throughout his career.
He's produced five-or-more QB hits in each season since 2017, including three straight years of double-digit QB hits from 2018-2020. He's spent parts of six seasons with the Bills, and has also recorded reps with the Miami Dolphins and the N.Y. Jets.
While not always stout against the run, Lawson has also had his moments of being a capable run defender. With the Lions, though, he'd likely find himself as a situational pass-rusher.
And, I believe he'd be a solid late addition to Dan Campbell's team in the place of Cominsky.