Stafford Says He Would Be Ready to Suit Up Tomorrow

It's been a different offseason for the entire National Football League.

Routines have been modified, and there still remain several unanswered questions about how the league will proceed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Matthew Stafford, dealing with rumors is one aspect of the job that has remained familiar.

And he has dealt with them in a similar fashion his entire career.

"I really don’t pay too much attention to them. I pay less attention to them than my wife does, but it’s something that doesn’t bother me. Listen, I’m here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there -- it’s a slow news month at that point," Stafford said in a Zoom video conference Thursday.

"I’m just happy to be where I am, ready to deal with this offseason the way it is, and try to make the best of a season that I hope happens."

Healed up

Stafford was asked about his health status, since he is coming off of a 2019 season in which he missed half the season with a broken back.

He reiterated that he's 100 percent and would be ready to suit up and put on pads tomorrow if needed.

"I feel great. It’s healthy, healed up. I’m moving around as good as a slow dude can move around," Stafford said.

He added, "I think my teammates know, the guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I’m as good as I’ve been the last couple years physically. I’m excited. I’m hoping that everything goes as safe and as smooth as it can this offseason and we’re allowed back in at some point, because I’ve put a lot of work into being where I am, and I know a lot of other guys on our team are doing the same."

