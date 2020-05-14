AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Stafford Says He Would Be Ready to Suit Up Tomorrow

John Maakaron

It's been a different offseason for the entire National Football League. 

Routines have been modified, and there still remain several unanswered questions about how the league will proceed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

For Matthew Stafford, dealing with rumors is one aspect of the job that has remained familiar. 

And he has dealt with them in a similar fashion his entire career.

"I really don’t pay too much attention to them. I pay less attention to them than my wife does, but it’s something that doesn’t bother me. Listen, I’m here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there -- it’s a slow news month at that point," Stafford said in a Zoom video conference Thursday. 

"I’m just happy to be where I am, ready to deal with this offseason the way it is, and try to make the best of a season that I hope happens."

Healed up

Stafford was asked about his health status, since he is coming off of a 2019 season in which he missed half the season with a broken back. 

He reiterated that he's 100 percent and would be ready to suit up and put on pads tomorrow if needed. 

"I feel great. It’s healthy, healed up. I’m moving around as good as a slow dude can move around," Stafford said. 

He added, "I think my teammates know, the guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I’m as good as I’ve been the last couple years physically. I’m excited. I’m hoping that everything goes as safe and as smooth as it can this offseason and we’re allowed back in at some point, because I’ve put a lot of work into being where I am, and I know a lot of other guys on our team are doing the same."

Related

Stafford Says Patricia Has Learned from Past Mistakes

3 Detroit Lions Land on PFF All-Decade List

Lions' Most Overrated & Underrated Players

Lions on List of Most Improved Pass Rushes in NFL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Must Find Answers in 2020

Why the duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn must find answers in 2020, or risk facing dire consequences

Vito Chirco

by

noBuddy

Better Fit: Markus Golden or Larry Warford?

Which free agent should the Detroit Lions target?

John Maakaron

by

Dakota Brecht

Lions' Stafford Says Matt Patricia Has Learned from Past

Matthew Stafford expresses how head coach Matt Patricia has learned since his first year coaching the Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions' Most Overrated and Underrated Players

Logan Lamorandier explains who he thinks the Detroit Lions' most overrated and underrated players are and why

Logan Lamorandier

Lions on List of Most Improved Pass Rushes

Detroit Lions on PFF's list of improved pass-rushing units through both free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Former Lions Land on PFF All-Decade List

Find out which three former Detroit Lions landed on the Pro Football Focus NFL All-Decade list

Dakota Brecht

A Look at Draft Grades for Lions' Divisional Opponents

Lions are looking to win the NFC North for the first time since 1993

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Bold Prediction about Lions Run Game: Best in NFC North?

Nate Burleson of NFL Network makes a bold prediction about the Lions rushing attack in 2020

John Maakaron

2020 Lions Safety Depth Chart

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' safety depth chart entering the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Release NFL Rookie Jersey Numbers

Detroit Lions' rookies have been assigned jersey numbers

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1