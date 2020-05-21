3 Returning Lions At Risk of Being Cut in 2020

Now that the Lions roster is set at 90 players, it will be time to start exploring who deserves a spot on the final 53-man roster.

In a critical season for the current regime, the roster decisions made ahead of the season will be vital in determining what level of success Detroit can achieve this upcoming season.

One early training camp battle that will surely be fascinating to follow is Austin Bryant-Julian Okwara, as these two will be heavily competing to replace Devon Kennard as the jack linebacker.

Let's take a look at three players who were on the 2019 roster that are in jeopardy of losing their roster position in 2020.

QB David Blough

While it is not entirely Blough's fault the team did not win a single game after Matthew Stafford went down to injury, he did not show enough on film to justify his roster position.

Sometimes football is just a numbers game.

By letting go of Blough, it allows Detroit to possibly carry an extra tight end or a contributing role player on defense.

It actually might be in Detroit's interest to only carry two quarterbacks heading into 2020.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

OL Oday Aboushi

Aboushi signed a veteran minimum contract this offseason, so moving on from the veteran lineman would not be a detriment to Detroit's salary cap.

Beau Benzschawel is the wild card on the offensive line.

His versatility should be a nice advantage to secure his roster spot, but he was unable to unseat Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins his rookie season.

If he emerges in training camp, Aboushi's days in Detroit could be numbered.

© Detroit Lions, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DT John Atkins

Atkins was promoted to the Lions active roster in October of 2019 and played 12 games during the regular season.

Danny Shelton was brought in from New England and is the favorite to be the starter for the Lions revamped defensive line.

Atkins will be battling with rookie John Penisini and former XFL and Wisconsin defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu for a roster position.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Related

Matt Patricia Admits to Not Being Caught Up on Star Wars

Danny Amendola Wants to Win and Represent Detroit

Trey Flowers: "I'm Not One That Plays with Fear"

Lions Snubbed from NFLPA "Rising Stars" List

2020 Detroit Lions Week-By-Week Gambling Odds