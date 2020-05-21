Matt Patricia Admits to Not Being Caught Up on Star Wars

Appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" Wednesday, Lions' head coach Matt Patricia admitted he has not caught up at all on the new Star Wars movies.

Patricia explains to Eisen he was a fan of the Star Wars trilogy that debuted in 1977.

The franchise, not shot in chronological order, begins with episodes IV-VI.

Beginning in 1999, the prequel trilogy began that included three more episodes.

Three sequel trilogies were released from 2015-2019.

"I’ll say this. I have purposely not caught up yet on the Star Wars movies because I just know that when I watch them, I cannot be interrupted. I just got to sit down, and I want to grind through all of them," Patricia explained to Eisen.

Patricia clarified he has seen the original three movies.

"As a huge star wars fan, as a kid and growing up, that is embarrassing to me that I have yet to see those. I’ve got to watch them all at once. The new ones. I haven’t done it yet.

"In 1977, sitting in the cinema. Front row, giant screen eating popcorn -- probably too much, yea that was me all the way."

Swift vs. Johnson

At this time, Patricia isn't concerned about which running back will be listed as the starter for the squad.

“For me, we’re going to try to play whoever is going to help us in that particular play, that particular game, whatever it might be,” Patricia said. “If you’re out there for the very first play, or you get out there on the second play, I don’t really understand what the difference is in a starter in that case.

“But, certainly, we’re excited to be able to acquire Swift and get him on our team and seeing what he can do. Sometimes you put two or three running backs out there. We will see what happens.”

Throwing darts at the board

Patricia did not get caught up in the brief hysteria that ensued when it was reported Matthew Stafford's home was put on the market for sale.

“I don’t read into the real estate market unless it’s my house,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of things that were out there. Quite frankly, they were laughable. From my standpoint, I couldn’t be more happy, more blessed to be in a situation where he’s our quarterback.”

Stafford has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, but the organization quickly shot down any notion that Stafford was available via trade each time the rumors surfaced.

“A lot of times, I think people just try to speculate, or they throw darts at the board and see what sticks, then people run with it,” Patricia said. “We just, I wouldn’t say pay no mind, but we don’t really think much of that. It’s just doing what we do, staying focused and moving forward.”

