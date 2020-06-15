AllLions
Analyst Ranks Lions as Team with Best Chance of Going Worst to First

John Maakaron

In order for Detroit to take the next step forward as an organization, one of the goals that have eluded them for nearly two decades must be accomplished.

The Detroit Lions have not stood tall atop the NFC North since the 1993 season.

In fact, Detroit has finished in last place the past two seasons under head coach Matt Patricia. 

NFL Network columnist Adam Schein recently named the Lions as the most likely of eight potential candidates to go from worst to first in 2020.

"The NFC North is the most flawed division in football. Thus, all four teams can win it. Yes, even the Lions, who haven't won a division title since back in 1993, when they were playing in the NFC Central," Schein explained. "I'm saying there's a chance. A real one."

He added, "Matthew Stafford is a star, as he displayed in Darrell Bevell's offense last year. Kenny Golladay broke out last season, snagging a league-high 11 touchdown catches and a Pro Bowl bid. Marvin Jones is a perfect No. 2, while Danny Amendola is a strong No. 3 in the slot. And I remain a big believer in tight end T.J. Hockenson."

Schein is very high on the organization's selection of D'Andre Swift in round 2 of the NFL Draft and believes the addition of Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, and Desmond Trufant were solid veteran pickups. 

"Detroit can start 4-4. And then they play Washington and Carolina before hosting Houston on Thanksgiving," Schein wrote. "Thus, the Lions could hit December sitting pretty at 7-4. I'm not ready to pull the trigger on Detroit winning its first NFC North title just yet. But it is very, very realistic. And you Lions fans need to start embracing it."

One Player Detroit Will Regret Not Drafting 

Barry Sanders Listed at Best No. 3 Draft Selection of All-Time

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Worth $35 Million Per Season

Could Roster Turnover on Defense Hinder Lions in 2020?

Barry Sanders Listed as Best No. 3 NFL Draft Pick of All-Time

Hall of Famer Barry Sanders listed as the best of the third overall NFL draft picks of all-time.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

One Player Detroit Lions Will Regret Not Drafting

Lions could have selected this player in the third round of the NFL Draft.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Should the Lions Keep 5 Running Backs?

Fullback Nick Bawden may be fighting for a roster spot after rookie season.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Inside the Detroit Freedom March with Joique Bell

Ex-Lions running back Joique Bell details the importance of equality and working together in civil march that recently took place in Detroit.

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Should the Lions Consider Signing LB Jake Ryan?

Diving into whether the Detroit Lions should consider signing ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan

Logan Lamorandier

by

BigDaddyLion

NFL Analyst Predicts 3-13 Lions Record

NFL analyst Adam Rank predicts Lions will only win three games in 2020.

Vito Chirco

by

Da Ti

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford is Worth $35 Million Per Season

Russell Wilson is the highest-paid NFL quarterback, earning $35 million per season. Should Matthew Stafford be earning more?

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Bo Scarbrough Has Love of Criminal Justice

Lions running back Bo Scarbrough is taking classes in pursuit of joining FBI following football career.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

Could Roster Turnover on Defense Hinder Lions in 2020?

Could Significant Turnover on Defense Hinder Lions in 2020?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Ways Detroit Lions Matt Patricia Gets Off Hot Seat

If the Lions start off on the wrong foot in 2020, Matt Patricia could be fired. Read more on how he can save his job in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Sarickard