Analyst Ranks Lions as Team with Best Chance of Going Worst to First

In order for Detroit to take the next step forward as an organization, one of the goals that have eluded them for nearly two decades must be accomplished.

The Detroit Lions have not stood tall atop the NFC North since the 1993 season.

In fact, Detroit has finished in last place the past two seasons under head coach Matt Patricia.

NFL Network columnist Adam Schein recently named the Lions as the most likely of eight potential candidates to go from worst to first in 2020.

"The NFC North is the most flawed division in football. Thus, all four teams can win it. Yes, even the Lions, who haven't won a division title since back in 1993, when they were playing in the NFC Central," Schein explained. "I'm saying there's a chance. A real one."

He added, "Matthew Stafford is a star, as he displayed in Darrell Bevell's offense last year. Kenny Golladay broke out last season, snagging a league-high 11 touchdown catches and a Pro Bowl bid. Marvin Jones is a perfect No. 2, while Danny Amendola is a strong No. 3 in the slot. And I remain a big believer in tight end T.J. Hockenson."

Schein is very high on the organization's selection of D'Andre Swift in round 2 of the NFL Draft and believes the addition of Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, and Desmond Trufant were solid veteran pickups.

"Detroit can start 4-4. And then they play Washington and Carolina before hosting Houston on Thanksgiving," Schein wrote. "Thus, the Lions could hit December sitting pretty at 7-4. I'm not ready to pull the trigger on Detroit winning its first NFC North title just yet. But it is very, very realistic. And you Lions fans need to start embracing it."

