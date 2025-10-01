49ers Coach Believes Dan Campbell Could Win in Fight With Saleh
Detroit Lions Dan Campbell physically looks as though he could give the team quality snaps in a pinch.
Though the fact that Campbell doesn't work out at the facility has become a running joke amongst players in the organization, he remains a physically imposing presence who appears as though he could match up as a blocking tight end if needed.
Last week, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh made a comment alluding to Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen stealing defensive signals. This drew the ire of Coen, who told the coordinator to "keep my name out of your mouth" following the Jaguars' victory Sunday.
This exchange prompted a member of the 49ers' media to ask head coach Kyle Shanahan who could take Saleh in a hypothetical fight. When Shanahan said himself, the reporter mentioned Campbell specifically.
Shanahan gave a humorous response indicating that Campbell matches up well against many, while also quipping that Saleh is too nice.
“Yeah, I would probably bet on Dan over a lot of people. Saleh’s too nice usually. Seems like someone struck a chord the other day," Shanahan said. "But I don’t think there’s any fights going on, it’s kind of comical looking back on it.”
Saleh returned to San Francisco as the defensive coordinator this offseason after a stint as the head coach of the New York Jets. He was hired in the same head coaching cycle as Campbell in 2021, and went 20-36 before being fired early in the 2024 season.
A native of Dearborn, Saleh got his start in coaching as a defensive assistant first at Michigan State and later Central Michigan before beginning his career coaching in the NFL. He held the defensive coordinator title for the 49ers from 2017-21 before being hired by the Jets.
Speaking to media on Monday, Saleh admitted that he may have chosen the wrong phrasing when describing Coen's situation prior to last week's game.
"I think Liam's doing a helluva job, I really do," Saleh said. "You can tell that team's really taking on his personality and I hope they came out of the game healthy and I wish him the best of luck the rest of the season. I wish I could've found a better choice of words, but my intent was always to compliment that football staff."
Campbell has told stories about his days as a player and the role he's played in training camp skirmishes, but has maintained a calm and collected demeanor while working the sideline for Detroit over the last five seasons.