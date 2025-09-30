Lions Sign Former Seahawks CB to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have made an addition to their secondary in the wake of recent injuries.
Reports indicated Tuesday that the Lions agreed to a deal with Tre Flowers, as the veteran will join the team's practice squad. Flowers is the second reported addition to the Lions' practice squad this week, as the team also signed linebacker Ty Summers.
Campbell indicated that the team could be looking for help during his press conference on Monday, and Flowers is an experienced player who could be ready to go quickly.
“Yeah, I think we would look for somebody for help. I haven’t talked to (Lions General Manager) Brad (Holmes) yet about all of this, so we will discuss this, but we may need somebody for help for practice at a minimum," Campbell said. "So, we’ll discuss it. You mentioned (practice squad safety Erick) Hallett, Hallett gives us versatility. He can kind of do a little bit of everything, nickel, corner, safety. But we’ll see.”
Flowers joins the Lions' organization days after both Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed suffered injuries in the team's 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The veteran has played seven NFL seasons, including stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.
Entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State, Flowers played the first three full seasons of his career with the Seahawks. He was waived by the team after five games in his fourth season and signed with the Bengals.
Since then, he has bounced around the league. Most recently, he was with the Bears during training camp. Though he was waived after final cuts, he spent a brief stint on the team's practice squad.
In his career, Flowers has recorded four interceptions and 287 combined tackles along with 22 passes defensed.
The Lions have a need for depth at the position with both Reed and Arnold potentially sidelined for at least the next week. Of the two, Reed's injury is expected to result in a more extended absence.
Reed suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game while covering a deep route by Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy. He was carted off the field and is expected to miss some time, though Campbell said Monday that the injury would not end his season.
Arnold, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury and did not return to the game. Campbell anticipates that the second-year corner would be ready to play against Kansas City in Week 6, but his status for this week's game against the Bengals is uncertain.
In the meantime, veterans Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin and Khalil Dorsey are also expected to contribute.