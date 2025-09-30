Lions DE Earns High PFF Grade Against Browns
The Detroit Lions’ defense came through in a big way Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
After surrendering an early touchdown, the Lions buckled down against Joe Flacco and the Browns’ offense. They would allow just three points for the remainder of the game, and forced three turnovers including two Flacco interceptions.
A big part of this effort was the dominance of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The third-year Michigan product sacked Flacco twice, forced a fumble and registered four quarterback hits in Sunday’s 34-10 win.
Through four games, Hutchinson has recorded four sacks and four tackles for loss. He has also forced two fumbles.
While Hutchinson was able to make a significant impact in the passing game, he and the defense also take plenty of pride in stifling opponents on the ground as they did on Sunday.
“Yeah, it’s just – it’s how we do it here in Detroit,” Hutchinson said. “We put a big emphasis on you stop the run and you earn the right to rush the passer. That’s kind of the philosophy. Had a lot of opportunities today too – missed a couple tackles. But I think overall we did pretty good in the run.”
Hutchinson finished as the highest graded Lion by Pro Football Focus in Sunday’s game, earning a 92.6 overall defensive grade. Linebacker Jack Campbell finished second at 89.3, and right tackle Penei Sewell was the highest graded offensive player with an 80.7 mark.
On the flip side, wide receiver Jameson Williams was among the lowest graded players with a 47.0 overall offensive grade. Rookie defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was the lowest PFF-graded defensive player at 49.0.
Here are the Lions’ highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Sunday’s game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RT Penei Sewell — 80.7
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 70.2
- C Graham Glasgow — 70.1
- QB Jared Goff — 66.8
- TE Sam LaPorta — 62.9
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Jameson Williams — 47.0
- RG Tate Ratledge — 46.5
- RB David Montgomery — 44.6
- LT Taylor Decker — 40.4
- LG Christian Mahogany — 39.4
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- EDGE Aidan Hutchinson — 92.6
- LB Jack Campbell — 89.3
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 86.2
- LB Trevor Nowaske — 84.6
- CB D.J. Reed — 77.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Roy Lopez — 64.7
- DL Pat O’Connor — 60.0
- CB Amik Robertson — 59.2
- CB Terrion Arnold — 58.7
- DT Tyleik Williams — 49.0