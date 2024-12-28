49ers Loss Still Stings Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions are heading to San Francisco for a Week 17 primetime showdown against the team that broke their hearts last season.
Last season, Detroit squandered a 17-point halftime advantage to the 49ers, who rallied to win the NFC Championship game. The Lions were forced to walk off the field in disappointment, and now have an opportunity to get a win in their return trip.
Looking back on that loss, Campbell noted that the pain that accompanies losses of that nature still eat at him. He admitted that the best way to learn is to experience that sort of heartbreak.
“Yeah, sure, that’ll go — just like my second year in the league, we go to the Super Bowl and get smashed by Baltimore. I’ll never forget that either," Campbell said. "Those stick with you. We just didn’t do enough. You learn from every experience, and unfortunately that’s the best way to learn, is from the losses. It really is.”
Winning on the road
While the Lions are in hot pursuit of the NFC No. 1 seed that would allow them to play their playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl at Ford Field, they've managed to win each of their first seven road games this season.
The Lions are unbeaten away from home, which is a statistic that the team has taken great pride in over the course of the season. Campbell noted that winning on the road is a characteristic of every great team.
“The best teams I’ve ever been a part of, player or coach, are always good road teams. They go hand-in-hand. There again, it’s your level of detail and discipline," Campbell said. "I think those are two big things, I think it’s also the fact that you can handle the pressure — which goes into being detailed and disciplined. It’s not too much for you. And it’s a challenge, it’s always a challenge to go on the road, and I think we thrive off of the challenge, I think it’s where we play some of our best ball. Those go hand in hand on the road."
Campbell noted that there are satisfying moments early in road games, which come as a result of a big play made by the visiting team.
"You can’t hear most of the time, especially offensively. It’s just you guys in the huddle," Campbell said. "If you’re one of those guys looking at Goff, you’re reading his lips to get the play. And then you’ve got to perform, you’ve got to make plays. I don’t think there’s anything better than when offensively, defensively, special teams, it’s early in the game and you make a play that shuts the crowd down.”
Note
Campbell delivered an interesting tidbit when asked by Lions OnSI about players claiming they've never seen him work out at the team facility.
“That’s a topic, huh? That’s a topic. I’ve got my own little gym at home, so I do stuff there. And then, I’ve mentioned this before, I do massive power workouts in the shower," Campbell explained. "It’s liberating, you should try it. But I find a way to get a sweat, but I don’t do much up here. Those guys picking at me, Frank. That way you can keep throwing these grenades, but if nobody sees you, they can’t pick at you. So that’s my advantage.”