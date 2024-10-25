5 Lions Who Could Get Traded
The 2024 NFL trade deadline – taking place Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. EST – is rapidly approaching.
The Detroit Lions, sitting at 5-1 and atop the NFC North standings, will undoubtedly be buyers this year. Yet, they feasibly could still part with a player or two, especially if it helps them land an impact EDGE defender.
Without further ado, here are five players the Lions could trade at this year's deadline.
EDGE James Houston
Houston has failed to build upon his impressive seven-game stretch as a rookie in 2022, during which he burst onto the scene with eight sacks. Since then, he has played in just five total games and has racked up zero sacks and a lone QB hit.
Subsequently, I believe his trade value has taken a nosedive the last couple seasons. Yet, the 25-year-old still could be valuable to some NFL franchise out there. And, in a trade for an EDGE replacement for Aidan Hutchinson, I believe that the Lions would part with Houston in a heartbeat.
EDGE Josh Paschal
Through the 2024 season's first seven weeks, Paschal ranks second among Lions EDGE defenders with nine total pressures. So, I'm not saying Detroit is actively looking to trade the 24-year-old. However, if the Lions knew they had to give up Paschal as part of a trade package for an EDGE like the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby or the Browns’ Za’Darius Smith, I don't think Detroit's front office would think twice about it.
Paschal has been largely underwhelming since being drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2022 draft. In that time, he's garnered just four total sacks and nine total QB hits. With that said, I think the organization has already come to the verdict that Paschal is lacking the necessary skill set to be a high-impact defender. To me, it makes the Kentucky product a roster piece that Detroit would part with as part of the right trade.
WR Isaiah Williams
Just like Paschal, I don't believe the Lions will be actively looking to move Williams at this year's deadline. Williams is just a rookie, and flashed a ton of potential this past training camp and preseason. He hasn’t played a single snap yet, but could get a chance to play now with Jameson Williams being suspended.
I've listed Isaiah Williams here, because I could see him being included in a trade package for an upgrade at receiver. The Lions recently have been listed as a potential trade destination for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp. And, if such a trade were to materialize, I wouldn't be surprised for the Rams to ask for Williams as compensation.
For the time being, though, it's still more likely that Williams remains a Lion than is dealt.
WR Allen Robinson
The veteran receiver – an offseason acquisition of the Lions this past summer – was signed to the team's active roster September 26. Yet, he has only appeared in two games since then, and has been the recipient of just one measly target.
With Jameson Williams set to miss the next two games due to serving his suspension, Robinson should be in the mix for a bigger workload.
The Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's High School product is on just a one-year contract. So, if he doesn't garner an increased role over the next two weeks, he could very well be shipped out of Motown at the deadline.
RB Craig Reynolds
Reynolds has been active for all of the Lions’ six games as the team’s third running back. Yet, he has logged just six carries for 21 yards.
He's made a bigger impact in past seasons, including last year when he suited up for all 17 games and recorded 41 carries for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Now that rookie back Sione Vaki is also part of the active roster, I think that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes would strongly consider dealing Reynolds for the right offer (i.e. a late-round draft pick). It's why I could envision Reynolds being dealt at this year's deadline.