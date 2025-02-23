5 Things Lions Must Learn at NFL Combine
The NFL's annual scouting combine kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. As usual, the week-long event will offer Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his GM counterparts with a prime opportunity to scout the current draft class.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the five things the Lions must learn while in Indianapolis.
1.) Which EDGE defenders should be targeted
The Lions have a variety of EDGE defenders they'll be able to look at. Penn State's Abdul Carter, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, and Marshall’s Mike Green are just a few of them. The aforementioned names are all talented defenders that would aid Detroit's subpar pass-rushing unit.
For the Lions’ front office, the big question will be whether or not it's worth it to trade up to acquire this player. And the answer to that will be determined by how dire of a need that Holmes & Co. deem the EDGE position to be.
2.) Whether they need to add a QB to their roster
I don't think the Lions need to. But, at the same rate, the combine offers the organization with a prime opportunity to scout this year's crop of quarterbacks. It’s a class that consists of Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at the top and some intriguing prospects in the mid rounds (e.g. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Ohio State's Will Howard). I don't envision Holmes reaching for any of the aforementioned names. However, if Dart, Ewers or Howard were to slip to the third round (or later), I think there'd be a more realistic shot for Detroit to nab a signal-caller.
3.) Whether they should prioritize any of the offensive linemen
The Lions also should keep an eye on the interior offensive linemen at this year's combine. With the uncertainty of impending free agent Kevin Zeitler's future and Graham Glasgow's declining play, Holmes & Co. should definitely address the position this offseason. And with that said, North Dakota State's Grey Zabel and Ohio State's Donovan Jackson would both be solid targets for the Lions at No. 28. If I were Holmes, I'd glean as much info as possible about the two of them during the combine and pay close attention to how they fare in their drills and testing.
4.) Who's available via the trade market?
I believe the Lions will use their time at the combine to inquire about Myles Garrett's market (and what it will take to land the All-Pro pass-rusher). However, I think they'd also be wise to find out about what other players are available at their positions of need (i.e. EDGE, cornerback and the interior of both lines). With all the general managers in attendance, the combine is the perfect spot for the framework of a trade to be developed. Detroit should take advantage of this, and look to see how it can upgrade its roster before the draft even occurs.
5.) Which prospects will be available at No. 28 overall
It'll take all draft season for Detroit to be fully aware of this. However, it wouldn't hurt for Holmes & Co. to get at least a sense of who will be available once the No. 28 pick rolls around. It would definitely help Detroit iron out its draft strategy, and potentially lead to the Lions prioritizing one position more than another. So, yes, it's still early, and things will continue to change – such as the Lions' big board – in the weeks and days leading up to the draft. However, the good franchises use the combine to start crafting their plan of attack for the draft. And I believe that Detroit, which has become a reputable organization under the leadership of Holmes, will do just that.