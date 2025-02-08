Lions 2024 Review: LaPorta Finishes Strong After Slow Start
The Detroit Lions have one of the most talented young tight ends in the game in Sam LaPorta.
A second-round pick out of Iowa in 2023, LaPorta set the record for receptions by a rookie tight end in his first campaign. However, he had a quieter second year in 2024 with 60 catches and 726 yards, which was down from an 86-catch, 889-yard showing in his first year.
Yet, LaPorta had a solid finish to the year, as his usage increased late in the year. This seems to indicate that he's primed for a big third year.
Detroit also has intriguing depth at the position heading into 2025, and faces a decision about its third option behind LaPorta and Brock Wright.
Here is a review of the Lions' performance at the tight end position in 2024.
Reason for hope
LaPorta finished the year strong. He had at least five catches in five of the team's last six games, including the postseason loss to Washington. He found the end zone in three of the team's final four games, headlined by a spectacular one-handed grab against the Commanders.
Coming off a record-setting rookie year, LaPorta remained healthy for most of the season and was reliable when called upon. His yards after catch average improved from 4.2 last season to 5.6, and he had just one drop last season after having seven last year per Pro Football Focus.
His overall volume of production was lower than it was in 2023, but he remained a solid option in Detroit's passing game. There are other factors that contributed to his lower number of targets, namely Jameson Williams' ascent into being a key and consistent piece in the offense.
Moving forward, as long as LaPorta stays healthy, he'll remain a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff.
Elsewhere, Brock Wright registered the highest PFF run blocking grade of his career. In the first year of his new three-year deal, Wright was often utilized as a blocker but also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.
Shane Zylstra is an intriguing third option, as he won the job midseason and wound up contributing in situational packages.
Reason for worry
LaPorta's slow start to the season was cause for some concern. He didn't record his first game with five or more catches until the team played Tennessee in Week 8, and had just one catch apiece in the two games before that.
Again, Williams' increased volume and the emergence of Tim Patrick contributed to the smaller share of targets, as the Lions have a plethora of talented playmakers to get the ball to. LaPorta also had an injury that sidelined him for a chunk of training camp that may have contributed to his slow start.
Despite missing just one game, LaPorta's catch total dropped by 26 and he had 37 less targets than his rookie year. It's clear teams made concerted efforts to limit him, and that sets up an intriguing third season for the Iowa product.
Biggest question
Will LaPorta take another step toward establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the game? Before the season, LaPorta was viewed as being on track to be mentioned in the conversation with the best tight ends. After a quieter season, though, that has been somewhat limited.
Time will tell exactly what role LaPorta has in the passing game, but his performance at the end of the season seems to indicate that he's primed for another big year in 2025.
The Lions will face questions about their third wide receiver this offseason, which could set the stage for him to get more targets. LaPorta seems to be set up to have an opportunity for another big year if he has a strong offseason.
Free agents
Shane Zylstra (Restricted free agent)