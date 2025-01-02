Aaron Glenn: Lions 'Absolutely' Can Still Win Super Bowl
After the San Francisco 49ers were able to move the football quite easily in the first half, many have continued to wonder if the Detroit Lions defense is going to be a liability against the Minnesota Vikings and in the postseason.
Injuries have clearly forced defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to adjust his strategy on a weekly basis, but the belief is still strong the defense can still adjust, adapt and make enough impactful plays to contribute to a Super Bowl winning roster.
Glenn expressed confidence at his latest media session the defense will still make "impact plays" that assist the team in winning games.
“Absolutely we can. The thing is — I go back and look at the Ravens. No one thought they could win a Super Bowl. They were averaging, what? Thirteen, fourteen points a game with Trent Dilfer as the quarterback? But they found ways to win," Glenn said. "New England had some defenses that weren’t top of the charts, they won the Super Bowl. New Orleans won the Super Bowl in 2009, the thing they had was like 36 takeaways, but they weren’t a top defense. So you’re damn right we can do it. The thing that we have to continue to do is make the impact plays that we’ve been making. We’ve got to continue to do that.”
Linebacker Alex Anzalone potentially returning this week or by the playoffs should provide the defense with the needed spark and veteran presence to aid in alleviating some of the struggles defensively.
Since his injury, quarterbacks have been more successful finding their offensive weapons and the pass defense has significantly struggled.
The Lions' pass defense has struggled, particularly in play action. The unit as a whole ranks ninth in scoring defense and 22nd in yards allowed. Despite talented options such as Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, the defense ranks near the bottom of the league in passing defense heading into Week 18.
In Anzalone's absence, Jack Campbell has taken the reins of the defense. The 2023 first-round pick has been tasked with relaying Glenn's calls on the field, one of several players to take on increased roles due to injuries.
"I mean the last time I checked, it is the NFL and the most important thing is winning. You guys (reporters) will nitpick, that is your job, which I respect," Campbell said. "But when you get out of there with a win and you're sitting here 14-2, you feel very fortunate. Not a lot of teams can say they've done that," Campbell said. "Now, to have the opportunity to go against another 14-2 team is just amazing, so it's gonna be fun. It's just, I feel like, a testament to the organization in bringing the right guys. Guys that want to come in and be football players."
Prayers for New Orleans
Detroit's coaching staff has strong ties to New Orleans, as both Glenn and Dan Campbell coached there for a number of years.
To open his weekly media session, Glenn offered his condolences and prayers for the tragic events that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
“First off, I want to make sure I hit this — thoughts and prayers to what’s going on in the city of New Orleans," said Glenn. "I was there for six years. To hear exactly what’s going on, and I don’t know all the ins and outs about it, but man it’s tough to see, it’s tough to hear. I just want to make sure I put that out there to everybody in that city, cause I know what that city’s about. It’s a city with a lot of grinders, and they don’t deserve that at all. So, thoughts and prayers to the men and women, the kids and everyone in New Orleans.”