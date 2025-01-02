Lions Kerby Joseph Is Worst Pro Bowl Snub of All-Time
Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph will not be part of the annual Pro Bowl games this year.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the talented safety will not be among the three NFC safeties to participate in the annual NFL competition and skills showdown.
The former third round pick leads the NFL in interceptions (nine) and recorded the most amount of fan votes at the free safety position.
Xavier McKinney, Camryn Bynum and Reed Blankenship all finished behind the 24-year-old in fan voting.
After the Lions defeated the 49ers on Monday Night Football, Dan Campbell expressed, “Man, he came up in a big way. Not just that, the picks, he had some critical tackles in this game, and he just really showed up for us.”
Despite the defense giving up more points than they would like the last four games, the defense's mindset is to reload and work to execute Aaron Glenn's game plan for the Minnesota Vikings this week.
"It’s to reload and go back to work and execute this plan that we have for these guys and find a way to get some takeaways and make plays," Campbell said. "I mean, it’s really that simple and we came up with two critical takeaways in that game that were big for us. So, as with anything, are there things we want to clean up? Yeah, but (Aaron Glenn) AG’s got a good plan, guys will be ready for this. We know the challenge, I mean, we just talked about it.
Additional reading
1.) Odds Lions Beat Vikings in Week 18
2.) Goff Feels Kindred Connection to Darnold, Mayfield, Stafford
3.) Lions DB Jamal Adams Released from Practice Squad