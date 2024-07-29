Aaron Glenn Pushing Arnold, Has Been Called Out by Joseph
The Detroit Lions are not taking it easy with rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is demanding and regularly reminding the No. 24 pick regarding the importance of not having mental lapses.
“With the wide receiver one, you might guard him a couple times and he’ll go to the other side. Here in the NFL, if this guy’s getting $30 million to catch the ball, they’re going at him 95 percent of the time. So just not having those mental lapses," said Arnold. "And AG does a great job of that. My teammates always say that, they’re like, ‘Man, the reason he’s pushing you is because he cares.’ I’m just blessed to have somebody who played the cornerback position be my defensive coordinator. With him and coach Townsend, even with the addition of J.O. (safeties coach Jim O'Neil), they’re really, really on me and they’re pushing me.”
Prior to the first padded practice, the talented defensive back expressed feeling like it was Christmas, due to his excitement level about Monday's practice.
“Honestly, it was just like being at Alabama again. Coach Campbell, he does a great job with the intensity. Some people would say the NFL, you can kind of slack off, you’re not really taking people to the ground because you’re trying to preserve your body. But coach Campbell, like he said, just trust in him," said Arnold. "And we’ve done a good job of trusting him and practice is really fun. That’s why I said it felt like Christmas, just coming out here, it didn’t feel like I was at work. It felt like I was in little league again, having fun with my brothers.”
Observations: Lions Defense Not Admiring Offense
Battles with Jameson Williams
Among the many intriguing battles taking place at camp is Arnold lining up across from Jameson Williams.
The speedy wideout is having a stellar start to camp and is indicating nobody on the roster can stop him.
The duo have just continued their battles from Alabama, when the pair regularly competed against each other under the watchful eye of Coach Nick Saban.
“It’s fun. Every day we go out there, he’ll say, ‘Let’s have a day T.A.,’ or I’ll say, ‘Let’s have a day Wamo.’ It’s just like Bama. Most people don’t know that when Jamo first got to Bama, that was my first practice. My first practice ever, it was me and him press man," said Arnold. "Just foreshadowing it, looking into the future. Look at where we’re at now. I can’t wait to have Brian Branch out here, it’ll be like old times all over again. It’s fun going against him. He brings the energy to practice. Going against him, if you get him on a rep he’s gonna talk to you, if he gets you on a rep he’s gonna talk to you. So just going at it like that, I love it. It gets me fired up every day coming out here knowing I can go against him.”
Teammates and coaches have noticed a change in Williams' demeanor, as he is realizing he needs to be more than just a speedy wideout.
"With Jamo, you never know what you’re gonna get. Honestly, the guy, you kind of see how he is off the field but on the field he works hard," said Arnold. "So, there is no plays off, no days off. You say run the route at 100 percent, he’s gonna run it at 110. And then with us, the battle, if he catches the ball, I’m right in his face talking to him. Same way if he catches the ball, you see him throwing it up and stuff.”
Another player Arnold is battling is Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over the weekend, the duo matched up against each other during special teams drills. The standout defensive back expressed they are regularly simulating game reps, learning from each other.
“It’s like game reps. Every time we go against each other we simulate game reps," said Arnold. "If I get him on a rep, he asks me what technique did I play. Same thing with me. And the thing about it is he’s unselfish. If he gets me on a rep, I’ll say, ‘Why did you do that move?’ or ‘What were you reading in order to do that.’ He’ll tell me. We’ll go in, he’ll show me the film. He does a great job of that.”
Kerby Joseph has called out Terrion Arnold
“It’s been amazing. I was tight with Kool-Aid (McKinstry). That’s my brother. So even him going with the Saints, us talking on the daily, that’s kinda how me and Ennis are," said Arnold. "The continuity and the willingness to push each other to be great. The guy, we’re kinda like night and day to be honest. I’mma talk to you, I’m outgoing, he’s the opposite. Most people can get it confused, if he’s nonchalant he doesn’t care. The guy really focuses on his craft, and he really strives to be great. So, him just pushing me to be great and holding me accountable, that’s the best thing about our friendship.”
During his interview, Joseph decided to stand behind him, listening in intently.
“Most people on the team, we’re close. Like me and Ennis are close, but Kerby’s like my big, little bro," Arnold said, when asked by Lions On SI what he thinks of the talented safety. "The reason I say big little bro is obviously he’s older than me, but just from coming in, even like when we be in meetings, if I do something bad, Kerby will be like, ‘Come on T.A.!’ Calling me out in front of the whole secondary. Just a standard of excellence.
"And Kerby, he takes the initiative to go out there and lead every day. It’s never a dull moment with him," Arnold continued. "During the game, he’s the person if you had us mic’d up, you would hear a bunch of different conversations. We’re locked in, but we’re never taking the fun out of it. Kerby’s a playmaker. I’m challenging him right now to see who can catch the most picks.”