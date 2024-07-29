Jameson Williams Is 'Most Confident' He's Been in Career
The Detroit Lions are bullish on the future of wide receiver Jameson Williams.
After being drafted 12th overall in 2022, Williams has dealt with starts and stops throughout his NFL career. Now, heading into his third NFL season, he's had the opportunity to participate in the full offseason without any distractions or injury hiccups.
As a result, Williams appears to be more confident, stronger and faster. The receiver has had a strong start to training camp, which has caught the eye of head coach Dan Campbell.
"This is the most confident that I've seen him since he's been here," Campbell said. "He came in with the right mindset when we started this offseason and that has not waned one bit. He is in a good place. He's taking the coaching, he's trying to work on it, he's improving and he's making plays. So we like where he's at mentally and emotionally."
The Lions have known about the game-breaking potential Williams has since he entered the league, but he has struggled to get in a consistent rhythm after playing just a total of 18 games. In that span, he has 25 career catches for 354 yards.
However, a breakout season could be in store as he gets an increased look at the position. Josh Reynolds departed in the offseason, so his 40 receptions and 64 targets will need to be replaced in some capacity.
Williams looks to be a prime target to fill that void. In recent days, he was observed jawing with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, which speaks to the young wide receiver's confidence. Still, Campbell reiterated the importance of remaining level-headed.
"The only thing I would say is everybody's gotta keep their head," Campbell explained. "The tempers get going, and there's emotion to it and you can feel the energy building. But you've still got to keep your head about you and make sure that you're ready for the next play. I love the energy we've got at practice right now."