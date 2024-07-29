Observations: Defense Not Admiring Lions Offense
The Detroit Lions took another significant step Monday, as they practiced with pads on for the first time in training camp.
After four acclimation days, the Lions conducted their first padded practice of the new season. In the eyes of coach Dan Campbell, this stage is where players begin to set themselves apart on the depth chart.
“This is where guys begin to separate themselves," Campbell said. "You kind of feel like between spring and the first four days without pads you’re beginning to put guys where you feel like they belong in that somewhat depth chart to get you to pads. And so now we’re about to find out is that real or not? Guys are gonna separate themselves. We’ve got a number of battles. So yeah, this is where it gets exciting. The staff’s giddy, they’re all excited. I’m excited. The players, I know, are gonna be excited because this is football. This is the real thing.”
Here are observations from the Lions' fifth training camp practice.
Participation
Defensive back Brian Branch is expected to play more safety in 2024, but he is yet to participate fully in team drills. He was present for practice and went through the early walkthrough, but was not in pads and did not participate in contact drills.
Many of the Lions' expected starters in 2024 were active, though DJ Reader was once again not in action. Reader's status for the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams is uncertain.
Getting physical
The Lions quickly got into a 1-on-1 tackling drill designed to simulate open field tackling. Among the early matchups, Jameson Williams stiff-armed Ennis Rakestraw and Sam LaPorta hit Alex Anzalone with a smooth juke.
Both sides were physical early. Running back David Montgomery also utilized a stiff-arm when working against linebacker Jack Campbell. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez levied a big hit on rookie running back Sione Vaki, and undrafted rookie Morice Norris popped the ball out working against running back Jake Funk.
1-on-1's
The Lions' different position groups broke off into 1-on-1 competitive drills. Wide receivers matched up with defensive backs, while the offensive and defensive lines squared off.
On the line, an early skirmish broke out with some extra cirriculars after the whistle between defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and undrafted offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun.
Meanwhile, the secondary had a strong showing early. Terrion Arnold denied a pass in the direction of Tre'Quan Smith, and Emmanuel Moseley displayed good coverage on a deep ball in the direction of Jameson Williams.
Undrafted rookie receiver Isaiah Williams worked inside to get open against Ennis Rakestraw, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond both had catches against Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, respectively.
Run game focus
Detroit's first-team defensive line consisted of ends Aidan Hutchinson and Levi Onwuzurike and tackles Brodric Martin and Alim McNeill. Linebacker Derrick Barnes lined up as the team's SAM linebacker. Early in the first team drill, the Lions focused on their run game with a series of handoffs, but Jared Goff dropped the first exchange from center.
Because the Lions were donning pads, the contact allowed the Lions to work more on their run game. In previous practices, the non-contact set up lent itself more to work in the passing game.
Ennis Rakestraw was with the second-team defense, along with defensive end Josh Paschal and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.
The Lions' offense fooled the defense with an end-around to Jameson Williams. The defense shifted to the left on the snap, with the offensive line moving in that direction only for Williams to take the ball going the other direction.
Airing it out
The Lions dedicated time in a later team session to throwing the ball and testing the secondary. Goff's first pass was intended for Daurice Fountain, which was broken up by a big hit by safety Kerby Joseph. A completion to Jahmyr Gibbs was stuffed, and Goff's third pass was hauled in by Brock Wright.
Hendon Hooker took the second-team reps Monday. His first pass of the session was airmailed in the direction of Antoine Green, who was covered by Amik Robertson. After a handoff to Zonovan Knight, Hooker flipped a pass to Knight amidst heavy pressure from Josh Paschal.
Nate Sudfeld once again looked sharper than Hooker in his reps with the third-team offense. He completed a nice pass to Tre'Quan Smith and scrambled away from pressure later in the drill.
On the next go-around, Goff fired a pair of completions to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He had two incompletions, one of which was broken up by Terrion Arnold in the direction of Jameson Williams.
Hooker had four completions in his next session, one of which was a low pass hauled in by Shane Zylstra. Sudfeld was three-of-four, hitting Isaiah Williams on one of the passes while also connecting with Jake Funk.
Offensive inconsistency
Later in practice, Goff and the first-team once again took the field for competitive reps. There was a footing issue by Jahmyr Gibbs on a route out of the backfield, which resulted in an incompletion. Daurice Fountain also had a drop.
The defensive line seemed to be holding the line of scrimmage early. Aidan Hutchinson had a strong rush, and Marcus Davenport stuffed a run by Gibbs.
Hooker had his first pass of the session tipped by John Cominsky, and Robertson nearly hauled in the deflection. Hooker completed a pass over the middle to Shane Zylstra, then hit Peoples-Jones. His final snap was a scramble to the left.
Sudfeld started his portion with a screen pass to Vaki, then hit Isaiah Williams on the second snap. Williams shed undrafted rookie Loren Strickland, then had a hand off to Jermar Jefferson. On his final snap, a completion to Jalon Calhoun, he was helped by strong protection by Giovanni Manu.
Barnes 'in a great place'
Linebacker Derrick Barnes has taken initiative to set the tone early in training camp. His physicality has been clearly on display as he has not backed down throughout the start of camp.
Barnes, who lined up as the first-team SAM linebacker, is in a role more traditional to what he did at Purdue in college. He appears more comfortable in this area, and had a good day working in coverage.
The Lions' staff has liked what its seen from Barnes throughout the early stages of training camp to this point.
“I love where he’s at. He’s in a really good spot. I love his attitude. He’s one of those guys I think about, he came in three years ago, he was one of our pups," Campbell said. "He’s just another one of our guys that has grown. He’s coming into his own. It’s good to see the confidence, the aura, the aggression, the teammate that he is. He’s in a great place right now. We see him continuing to trend the right way. That’s how you should treat it, it is personal. He knows what’s at stake for himself but for us as well. He’s gonna get every opportunity to showcase his ability to help us.”
Quick hits
1.) Martha Ford, former owner of the Lions and mother of current Lions' principal owner Sheila Hamp, was in attendance at Monday's practice. Hamp was also observing practice. Among other notable attendees were Lions' radio color commentator Lomas Brown and Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.
2.) Aidan Hutchinson riled up the crowd of fans during a team session, and also gave St. Brown a shove during one of the reps.
3.) Hutchinson and All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell squared off in 1-on-1 reps. With both players being among the best in the NFL at their respective positions, they competed against each other with both players exerting max energy.
4.) The Lions' first-team offense participated in a situational period at the end of practice. Taking the field with :45 left on their own 39-yard line, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for two completions.