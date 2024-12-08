Film Review: Exploring Impact of Lions New Defensive Additions
The Detroit Lions have had to get creative with their usage of players within the defense. With the injuries continuing to pile up, the Lions were forced to make multiple additions ahead of their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers.
In total, four players made their Lions debut in Thursday's game. Myles Adams, Jonah Williams, Kwon Alexander and Jamal Adams all contributed defensively. Though the Lions used each of the four players in differing ways with differing workloads, each of the four had their moments to help coordinator Aaron Glenn's group.
Here's a look at how each of the four players performed in their first game with the Lions, as well as how they could contribute in the future with a bigger role.
Kwon Alexander
Alexander is the most senior of the group, having played 10 years in the league. Coming to Detroit off of Denver's practice squad, he has some familiarity with the defensive scheme and as a result was able to fit right into some base packages.
On this particular first quarter run, Alexander does a solid job of reading his keys while staying disciplined and not getting too far upfield. The veteran linebacker is able to set the edge and funnel Packers running back Josh Jacobs back to the middle of the defense, where he would eventually make the tackle.
While Alexander's run fits and discipline were pretty solid on Thursday, there were some moments that he'd likely like to have back. Overall, he finished with a 78.0 run defense grade via Pro Football Focus. He did not log any missed tackles, but nearly had a tackle for loss that he was knocked out of position for at the last moment.
On this play, the Packers' guard and tackle on Alexander's side both block down, clearing the gap for him to run through and try to make the tackle on Jacobs.
He gets blocked by Tucker Kraft right at the point of contact, which nudges him off his path and results in Jacobs getting past him and through the hole for a short gain.
Alexander is a player whom the Lions will continue to utilize in a rotational role. For as long as the Lions are without Anzalone, there is a path for Alexander to play starter-level snaps on Sundays.
Myles Adams
Adams is an intriguing player, whom the Lions signed off the Seahawks practice squad. He's not a nose tackle, but rather a player who can be shuffled around the interior and line up in different techniques.
The newcomer is an undersized player who may not have all the physical tools, but he has solid athleticism and can mix it up against centers and guards on the opposing side. One thing that really stood out about Adams' performance was his motor, as the vigor with which he plays shows up on tape.
For instance, this play begins with the Packers running to the opposite side. Adams fights to try to get position. Though he's smaller than the opponent blocking him, he works hard to get off the block and get to the running back, ultimately making the play.
Adams will be a rotational lineman, whose role could continue to increase depending on the severity of Alim McNeill's injury in the coming weeks. He's undersized, which could be a concern, however he makes up for it with his motor. He will play a similar role to what Mekhi Wingo did prior to his season-ending injury.
Jamal Adams
Adams played only eight snaps in his first game as a practice squad elevation, and most of them were in blitz packages. He started the game, getting after Jordan Love on Za'Darius Smith's sack on their first defensive snap of the game.
The veteran was targeted once in coverage, where he got beat for a 12-yard gain. However, most of his action was dedicated to getting in the backfield. On the below play, he zips off the edge and takes a strong angle, but narrowly misses bringing Jacobs down for a loss.
While Adams may not be the Pro Bowl-caliber player he was in his prime, he'll be helpful for the Lions' defense. He looks more suited as a WILL linebacker-type of player who can also handle some coverage duties in certain packages. Adams will get plenty of opportunities to get after the quarterback, and his ability as a blitzer could set him up to be a massive part of the team's success down the stretch.
Jonah Williams
Rounding out the four newcomers was Williams, who actually had the highest snap count of all the newcomers on Thursday with 24. He did not record a tackle but did have a pressure, which came on a blitz that would result in a completion and a fumble.
On the play, Williams attacked the Packers' right side of the line. He was initially lined up between the guard and tackle, but dipped his shoulder on the snap and got around the right guard. He was bearing down on Love, who just got it away prior to Williams getting what would've been his first sack as a Lion.
While Williams doesn't have much in the way of proven pass-rush juice, he showed that he does have something in that capacity that the Lions can unlock. He projects as a backup when Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike return, but he'll provide good depth in the immediate.