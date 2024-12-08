Lions 'Flag Guy' Got Ejected, Feels He Embarrassed Fans, Organization
Detroit Lions season-ticket members have opportunities to decide what additional benefit they can earn from supporting one of the best teams in the NFL.
Fahad Yousif decided to take advantage of the opportunity to be on the field pregame and be part of the National Anthem.
Prior to Lions games at Ford Field, fans assist in rolling out and holding the American flag during the singing of the Anthem.
Against the Packers, Yousif went viral online for jawing with Packers players and head coach Matt LaFleur.
“We’re about 5, 10 yards away from the sideline just kind of looking at all the players, definitely letting them know you’re going down, you’re done, it’s over," Yousif said, via WXYZ. "I let them know we’re gonna beat you two times, once home, once here and (LaFleur) didn’t like that. Once I did the throat slash, he absolutely lost it, which I understand. I mean, I got caught up in the moment, and the fans, and the adrenaline and stuff, but it was madness.”
The Packers coach expressed a desire for officials to remove Yousif from the field, as he was making a throat slash gesture towards him.
After the video was captured and spread online, Lions security made the decision to eject Yousif at halftime.
“I love the Lions. The moment, I got caught up in it. I do feel a little bit like maybe I may have embarrassed some fans and the organization," said Yousif. "But that is not my intentions at all. I absolutely love the team. I’m sad it worked out this way, but I’m glad we got that win."