Lions WR Jameson Williams Roasts Packers' Jayden Reed
This past Thursday night, the Detroit Lions took another step toward clinching their second straight NFC North division title. They took care of the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, 34-31, sweeping the season series against their divisional rivals.
In doing so, the Lions, now sitting at 12-1, also extended their lead over the Packers (9-4) to three games.
Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff came through with one of his best performances of the season in the Week 14 tilt. The veteran passer completed 78 percent of his passes, and threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns and just one interception. He also recorded a 90.9 QBR.
Most impressively, though, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least five passes to six different receivers.
Third-year receiver Jameson Williams happened to be one of those six pass-catchers, and he led the Lions on the night with five receptions for 80 yards. Subsequently, he played a significant role in the contest for Detroit, which notched its franchise-best 11th consecutive win.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Packers wideout Jayden Reed – a Michigan State product – failed to make even a minimal impact in the NFC North showdown.
Reed, who came into the primetime tilt with 44 catches, 693 yards and six touchdowns, talked earlier this season about having a big showing in front of the Detroit faithful. Specifically, he noted, “Wait until I come to Detroit,” on an October episode of the “St. Brown Podcast,” co-hosted by Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Saints receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.
Reed, however, didn't come close to backing up his words on Thursday night. In fact, he failed to catch a single ball in the Week 14 contest.
After the game, Bleacher Report Betting's Instagram account posted the unfortunate early-season quote from Reed, along with his dismal stat line against Detroit.
Williams was quick to leave a response to the post, further ensuring that Reed wouldn't forget about his lackluster performance. Williams commented, “Did he come?”
Reed didn't leave the comment alone, either. He answered back, “Do yo homework on career stats, gang.”
The 23-year-old then finished the back-and-forth between the two receivers with the following response: “Only as good as yo last game.”
Williams got the last laugh both on the field and in the Instagram comments section.
In 11 games this season, the 2022 No. 12 overall pick has amassed 39 receptions, 710 yards and four touchdowns.