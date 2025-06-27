Kerby Joseph Reacts to Fans Visiting Lions Locker Room
Kerby Joseph will be counted on to be one of the leaders of the Detroit Lions’ defense this upcoming season.
Joseph, a third-round pick of the Lions in 2022, has developed into one of the NFL's very best safeties. A first-team All-Pro selection in 2024, the Illinois product compiled 83 total tackles, 12 passes defensed and a league-high nine interceptions. For his efforts, he earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 91.0, the highest mark among 171 qualified safeties a season ago.
The opportunistic defensive back recorded at least four interceptions in each of his first three NFL seasons. Additionally, he's amassed a total of 17 interceptions in 49 career NFL games.
To no surprise, he's become a fan favorite of Lions supporters.
Joseph is never afraid to mix it up with his fans, either. He recently demonstrated such on the social media app “X” (formerly known as Twitter), engaging with a group of Lions season ticket-holders that toured the team's Allen Park practice facility.
These individuals got an up-close look at Joseph's locker, and some even took the time to snap photos of the All-Pro safety's personal stall inside the locker room.
Here's a collection of the back-and-forths which ensued between Joseph and Lions supporters:
Joseph Opens Medical Clinic in Orlando
Joseph, an Orlando, Fla., native, has opened up a health clinic in his hometown.
The MedHealth Clinical facility, founded by Joseph, is aptly named the “Kerby B. Joseph Center.” His inspiration to open the facility was two-fold: his mother, a stroke victim, and a willingness to aid the community.
“I feel like the best thing is to help everybody else’s mom because I have the ability to do that,” Joseph told ClickOrlando.com. “I love to give back to the community. I’ve got a couple of friends, and their mom is in the same boat. Just taking care of people and making sure the community is good is the main reason why I opened the clinic.”