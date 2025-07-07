All-NFC North Team: Lions Penei Sewell Is Unanimous Choice
The NFC North has seen lenty of change across the offensive lines of its four teams.
Detroit saw the retirement of its perennial Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, while Chicago added multiple players who are viewed as upgrades to their previous options. Green Bay and Minnesota also added new key pieces to their respective fronts.
When it came to electing the All-NFC North team's offensive line, there were three unanimous First Team selections, with the Lions having one in Penei Sewell at right tackle.
Here's a look at the voting results for the All-NFC North team's offensive line, with input from team OnSI publishers across the division.
Left tackle: Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
Darrisaw has developed into one of the best left tackles in the NFL, but expecting him to be as good in 2025 as he was before he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during an October game last season might be asking a bit too much of the 26-year-old.
The expectation is that Darrisaw, who has returned to individual drills in practice, could miss a few games to begin the regular season. As one insider recently put it, Darrisaw playing in Week 1 is "probably a rosy expectation." If he's not in the lineup to begin the season, look for the Vikings to give former Bucs tackle Justin Skule a chance to start. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Second team: Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
Left guard has been a revolving door for the Bears over the past four seasons due to frequent injuries to Teven Jenkins, as well as his replacements. If all Thuney brought to Chicago was stability he'd be welcomed with open arms but they're getting much more. He has been the game's best pass-blocking guard for four seasons, according to ESPN's pass block win rate. He led all NFL guards in pass block win rate since the 2020 season at rates of 97% or higher.
Last year he even effectively took his skills to tackle for a chunk of the season to solve a Chiefs weakness. Players are watching him closely as a leader by example because of his history of success as a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl player. The Bears are getting him close to the end of his career but this is anything but a Josh Sitton type of move by GM Ryan Poles to acquire him for a fourth-round pick. As for that ability to be available which the Bears have lacked? Thuney has missed two games in a nine-season career, both in 2022. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.
Second team: Aaron Banks, Green Bay Packers
Center: Drew Dalman, Chicago Bears
The Bears have their first real impact center since Olin Kreutz in Dalman, whose great strength is reported by Pro Football Focus to be run blocking. The Bears definitely can use this after they averaged 3.9 yards per carry on runs behind the center, ranking only 21st in the league per NFLGSIS.com.
Dalman, though, greatly benefits them in the wide zone blocking scheme as a mobile blocker who gets to the second level. He's known as a technically sound lineman, having been personally coached by his father, former 49ers and Falcons center/guard Chris Dalman, the former Stanford offensive line coach. Dalman will find he doesn't need to perform as many shotgun snaps in Ben Johnson's offense. The Bears hope he'll become a leader up front in a role like Frank Ragnow had in Detroit. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.
Second team: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
Right guard: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
Glasgow is entering a pivotal 2025 NFL season. After a resurgent 2023 season that made him look like one of Brad Holmes' best finds, he regressed to the mean last year and struggled. Some of it may have been related to bumps and bruises accrued over the course of a season, but he at times looked like he may be destined for a backup role.
Then, things changed. With Frank Ragnow's retirement, Glasgow now is the leader in the clubhouse to start at center when the Lions open the regular season. When he's at his best, he is certainly one of the best interior linemen in the division. However, he'll need to prove he can regain that form with a position switch potentially coming. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Second team: Will Fries, Minnesota Vikings
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
As the first draft pick of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, Sewell has been a massive part and a foundational piece of this Lions rebuild. From day one, he was a starter capable of making a huge impact both as a pass and run blocker. He's also one of the best athletes playing the offensive line in the entire league, which allows the Lions to be creative in how they use him.
After trying to throw a pass last year and catching one in the past as well, who knows what could be in store for the talented offensive lineman? As a two time First Team All-Pro, Sewell has cemented his place among the NFL's great offensive linemen. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Second team: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers
