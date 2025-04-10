Burning Question: What Contract Could Lions Offer DE Za'Darius Smith?
The Detroit Lions have not completely closed the door on bringing back veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
At the trade deadline last year, general manager Brad Holmes made the decision to swap 2026 draft picks and a 2025 fifth-round pick in order to acquire the talented defensive end.
Holmes indicated the team had their difficulties landing a proven pass rusher at the deadline, as other teams were in the mix for a player at a position coveted by many general managers.
The 32-year-old would have been owed $1.5 million in salary and nearly $9 million in bonuses, had the team elected to keep him on the roster.
At the annual meetings, Holmes indicated the team simply could not afford to bring back Smith at that price, but was still in contact with the agent of the former Browns defender.
Detroit made the decision to offer Marcus Davenport, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, a one-year contract worth $2,500,000. His prove-it deal included a $300,000 signing bonus and $1,650,000 in guaranteed money.
Levi Onwuzurike also inked a short-term deal in the offseason worth up to $5.5 million for the upcoming 2025 season.
A reasonable contract, based on Smith's age and experience could land in the $4-5 million dollar range for one season, with $2 million in guarantees and incentives to push the total value a little higher.
It is not expected the team would make a long-term commitment, given his elevated age and the draft featuring many worthy defensive end prospects.