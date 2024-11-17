Alex Anzalone Leaves Jaguars Game with Forearm Injury
The Detroit Lions rolled out to an early lead with a dominant start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, their fortunes turned sour late in the first half when linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered an injury at the end of a play near Detroit's sideline. It appeared to be an upper body injury, as he was immediately taken to the locker room by members of the team's training staff.
He was officially reported with a forearm injury, and ruled questionable to return. The team ruled him out after halftime. Prior to his injury, Anzalone had notched five tackles, which was tied for the most on the team at the time.
After Jacksonville got on the board first with a 59-yard field goal by Cam Little, the Lions raced to 28 unanswered points. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs got the scoring started with a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. And then Montgomery added a second to make it 21-3.
Anzalone had a big play early in the game, stuffing Travis Etienne for a one-yard loss on a third-and-1 to force a Jaguars punt.
Detroit would storm down the field later in the first half, as a four-play, 84-yard drive was capped off by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fourth-year wide receiver scored for the ninth consecutive game.
The Lions dominated in many facets in the first half, notching 19 first downs. That total was the most in a half for the team since at least 1991. Jacksonville added a late field goal to make the score 28-6 in favor of Detroit to end the first half.