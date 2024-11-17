LIVE BLOG: Lions Za'Darius Smith Rocks Rasheed Wallace Jersey
The Detroit Lions are returning home after consecutive road games with their eyes on pushing their win streak to eight games.
Jacksonville presents the next test, with Detroit entering the game heavily favored over a Jaguars team rocking with a backup quarterback. While the Lions are viewed as two-touchdown favorites, coach Dan Campbell and his crew are not taking any opponent lightly.
Detroit’s offense has been one of the league’s best throughout the 2024 campaign, and will have a chance to once again prove its mettle against the Jacksonville defense that has struggled to stop the run.
While the Jaguars possess a lowly 2-8 record on the season, there are several playmakers on their roster capable of making a considerable impact on Sunday’s game. Notably, defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen pose a strong threat to Detroit’s talented offensive line.
KEY MATCHUP: Lions' Penei Sewell vs. Jaguars' Travon Walker
Hines-Allen has five sacks this season, while Walker is in the midst of a standout third NFL campaign with 7.5 sacks in 2024.
"Josh has got the first step. He's got speed off the perimeter, he can bend, he's also got power and he's pretty relentless as a rusher," Campbell said on FOX 2 Game Day Live. "So I think we're gonna need to help a little bit, but I do like our tackles on this guy, too. We got a lot of exposure on him a year ago in camp. That goes a long way, those two days of practice."
Lions' newly acquired defensive end Za'Darius Smith made a statement during his entrance to Ford Field on Sunday, rocking a vintage Rasheed Wallace Detroit Pistons jersey. Recall, the Pistons went on to win the NBA Championship in 2003-04 after acquiring Wallace in a trade deadline deal.
Follow along for live updates all throughout Sunday’s Lions-Jaguars game.
1:47 p.m. -- Amik Robertson notches a tackle for loss, forcing a Jaguars punt. Kalif Raymond returns the boot 15 yards to the Detroit 36-yard line.
1:39 p.m. -- Jahmyr Gibbs runs for a 1-yard touchdown. The Lions lead the Jaguars, 14-3, with 12:26 remaining in the first half. Detroit's scoring drive spanned 93 yards over 13 plays and took 5:27 off the clock.
1:38 p.m. -- Jared Goff converts the fourth down with a quarterback sneak, then hits Jameson Williams for a 24-yard gain. Jahmyr Gibbs follows that with a 23-yard run to put Detroit at Jacksonville's 4-yard line.
1:37 p.m. -- The Lions are facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line after an incompletion to Jameson Williams.
1:32 p.m. -- END Q1: Lions 7, Jaguars 3.
1:30 p.m. -- Jared Goff hits Amon-Ra St. Brown for a first down to get the Lions out of the shadow of their own goal line.
1:26 p.m. -- Kalif Raymond is tackled for no gain on the punt return, and Detroit will start its second drive on its own 7-yard line.
1:25 p.m. -- After an impressive open-field tackle by Kerby Joseph, Alex Anzalone stops Travis Etienne for a loss to force a fourth-and-2.
1:19 p.m. -- David Montgomery scores a 1-yard touchdown. The Lions lead the Jaguars, 7-3, after a 70-yard drive that took nine plays and 4:37 off the clock.
1:18 p.m. -- Jared Goff hits Amon-Ra St. Brown for 11 yards down to the Jaguars' 7-yard line.
1:16 p.m. -- The Lions have crept inside the Jaguars' 25-yard line, thanks in part to David Montgomery gaining 19 yards over three consecutive touches.
1:09 p.m. -- Cam Little hits a 59-yard field goal to put the Jaguars up 3-0 with 9:34 remaining in the first quarter. Jacksonville's drive spanned 29 yards over nine plays and took 5:24 off the clock.
1:07 p.m. -- A 3-for-3 start for Mac Jones has the Jaguars driving into Lions territory at the 47-yard line.
1:03 p.m. -- The Lions won the toss and elected to defer.
12:35 p.m. -- Injured defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has arrived at Ford Field.
12:30 p.m. -- The Lions announced their inactives, including Sam LaPorta, Loren Strickland, Colby Sorsdal, Giovanni Manu, Christian Mahogany and Al-Quadin Muhammad.