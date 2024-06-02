Alex Anzalone Listed as Lions Most Overlooked Player
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is among the most respected members of the locker room.
Recall, Alim McNeill expressed, "He does so much for us honestly, I can't put it into words. Alex does everything, he's like the LeBron (James) of our defense. He just knows everything going on. I don't know how he does, he just does."
In a recent list of each NFL team's most overlooked players, the former Saints linebacker was named the Lions most underappreciated player.
"I thought I would end up naming more linebackers to this list, given the stat-sheet-stuffing nature of the position, but I made it all the way to the Ds before selecting Anzalone, whom teammate Alim McNeill described as the "LeBron" of the Lions' defense while attempting to illustrate how much Anzalone does for Detroit," writes Tom Blair. "It might seem that being compared to one of the greatest NBA players of all time would be a sign of sufficient appreciation.
"Then again, if Anzalone were truly fully appreciated, would McNeill feel the need to evangelize that hard? Anzalone paced Detroit in tackles (129) while chipping in three sacks and six passes defensed last season. He's also clearly morphed into a leader for a team cementing itself among the NFL's top contenders."
Last season, Anzalone recorded three sacks, 85 solo tackles and a fumble recovery in Aaron Glenn's defense.
The veteran linebacker has seen the roster improve and the coaching staff's message resonate with the entire locker room.
After a stunning loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the 29-year-old penned a promise that the 2024 season would bring the team the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
"What we’re building here is extremely special. You can talk about it all day, but the proof is in the pudding, as they say," Anzalone wrote in The Players Tribune. "But it goes beyond talent. It’s not like a catchy saying you put up on the walls of the facility. It’s not something you can put into words."
