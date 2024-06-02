Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Linebackers
The Detroit Lions are banking on the growth of Jack Campbell in his second NFL season.
After performing in a strong way down the stretch, Campbell appears to be ready to take a big step in his second NFL season. In fact, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn went as far as to say that Campbell could be primed to be an impact player as an on-ball linebacker.
Campbell, last year, spent much of his time behind Derrick Barnes. A 2021 fourth-round pick, Barnes had a strong training camp and made several key plays as a starter for the Lions in 2023. None was bigger than his game-clinching interception against Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round.
Both players should be locks to make the roster, and they will compete to start opposite veteran Alex Anzalone. In three seasons with the Lions, Anzalone has been a force and the centerpiece of the defense's identity as the play-caller.
Elsewhere, besides Anzalone, Campbell and Barnes, there is open competition for depth when it comes to base linebackers. Jalen Reeves-Maybin earned All-Pro honors for his work on special teams, but did have moments as a pass-rusher in certain packages last year.
Another intriguing base option is Malcolm Rodriguez. After the sixth-round pick started 15 games as a rookie, his workload diminished last year with the addition of Campbell. It will be a pivotal year for Rodriguez to prove he belongs in the linebacker rotation.
The same can essentially be said for Barnes, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The veteran had a good campaign in 2023, but needs to put together some consistency to warrant an extension from the Lions.
Detroit also utilizes certain pass-rushers in its SAM linebacker role. James Houston was one that the Lions hoped would take this role on last year, but a broken ankle kept him out most of the season. He will likely reclaim this spot or slide in a more EDGE-type of role for the Lions in 2024.
Roster bubble
The Lions have several undrafted options that could insert themselves into the conversation for roster spots. Steele Chambers and DaRon Gilbert are more stack linebackers, while Isaac Ukwu and Nate Lynn are outside backers.
Gilbert is an intriguing name, as he spent some time at safety while playing for Northern Illinois. He's a physical defender who can provide a strong presence against the run.
Ukwu and Lynn are both pass-rush specialists, while Chambers is a run-stopper who hails from Ohio State.
Another intriguing name is Mitchell Agude, who has a similar potential role to Houston. A pass-rush specialist who can also cover a bit, Agude spent most of last year on the Lions' practice squad after being released by the Dolphins. He'll be a name to watch throughout camp.