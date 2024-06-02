Roundtable: Is Jahmyr Gibbs Underrated?
1. Which Lions player has impressed you the most this spring?
Christian Booher: While I am encouraged by the news regarding Jameson Williams' improvement, I think I would give the honor to Terrion Arnold. While I was optimistic about the pick, there are intangible things that are required to play cornerback at a high level that he is already displaying.
For one, the rookie has confidence. It's still early, but it looks as though that mindset is unbreakable. Playing a position where bad breaks happen, Arnold has to be unflappable. He appears to be that way. Also, his interception of Jared Goff is a good indicator that he has the instincts to bait veteran quarterbacks. It's hard to not be impressed by the rookie so far.
Vito Chirco: Besides for the obvious choice in Jameson Williams, I'd like to say Terrion Arnold for the tenacity he's brought to the field. He's already shown that he's not afraid to take on any of Detroit's receivers one-on-one. And, he's put together a healthy amount of competitive reps against the Lions’ top pass-catchers, too.
However, since Christian already went with the rookie corner, I'll go with the team's All-Pro wideout, Amon-Ra St. Brown. Just in his fourth NFL season, he's already become a savvy vet, and his play to start OTAs has been mightily impressive. He's picked up where he left off last year, and has seemingly caught every ball in his vicinity thus far. It has me super excited about what's to come for St. Brown in 2024.
2. Do you think Ben Johnson could stay in Detroit beyond 2024?
Booher: Absolutely. I think Johnson said the quiet part out loud at his last press conference. Many take for granted the challenges and sacrifices required to be an NFL coach at any level, and for Johnson to say that he and his family are content says a lot about the situation in Detroit.
I give Johnson major props for his decision to prioritize the situation and fit over the title. It should pay off for him in the long run, but Detroit should be happy to have him for at least another year.
Chirco: Based on his comments this week, I think he absolutely could. For Johnson, I think it all depends on him getting the right head coaching offer. Specifically, I think he'll want to get assurances that if he makes the jump and takes such a position, that he'll be able to have multiple years to prove himself and to get the ship righted with his new franchise.
Now, if the Lions were to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, I could see that expediting the process for Johnson to take the next step in his coaching career.
Otherwise, I think he'll continue to be very particular on what head coaching offers he considers and which ones he does not. And, I don't blame him one bit for taking that approach.
3. Is Jahmyr Gibbs underrated?
Booher: It's hard to put a label like that on a player who has only played one NFL season. With Gibbs, the potential is certainly enticing and he earned his billing with a strong year last year.
However, before I go as far as to label him underrated, I want to see what strides he can make in the upcoming season. If he can become more of a factor in the passing game, he will be among the most impactful players in the league.
Chirco: I don't think Gibbs is with Lions fans and the organization. But, with the rest of the league's franchises and its fanbases, I think he perhaps is a bit.
Remember, he was just a rookie last season. So, even though he was an ultra productive dual-threat weapon a season ago, many pundits and fans from other teams are going to want to see him replicate that kind of production for at least another year or two. Now, if he has another strong season in 2024, I think he'll cement himself as one of the very best multi-purpose backs in the game. And, at that point, he won't be considered underrated in any NFL circle.
4. What are you looking forward to most about Lions minicamp?
Booher: The competition. To me, there's not a ton that can be gleaned in terms of a schematic perspective until the shoulder pads come on. However, we can learn a lot about how players deal with mistakes and failures in repetitions during minicamp.
To me, we'll learn a lot about the Lions' mindset over the three days at minicamp. Is this a team that feels as though it can compete for a title? All indications say yes, but their performance in minicamp could be quite telling.
Chirco: Just like in OTAs, it's the competition between Detroit's starters and regular contributors. I'm looking forward to the likes of Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold taking on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in one-on-one drills.
Plus, I'll be on the lookout for Hendon Hooker and whether he shows signs of progression. He's struggled during OTAs so far, both with his accuracy and processing. So, I'd like to see if he takes a step forward during minicamp.
5. Which new free agent addition to the Lions will have an immediate impact?
Booher: I'll go with DJ Reader. The veteran nose tackle has the potential to be the run-stuffing anchor that Detroit can build its defensive attack around.
Reader will command attention from opponents, which should free up lanes for Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson and Detroit's linebackers to make plays against opponents. It will be fun to see Reader work with the Lions' young players as well.
Chirco: I believe that each of the Lions’ free-agent additions – if healthy – have a chance to make an immediate impact this upcoming season. However, if I were to pick just one player, I'd go with cornerback Carlton Davis (and not just because Christian already selected DJ Reader).
Davis not only has some of the most pressure on him of Detroit's free-agent additions, but he also comes with a proven track record from his time with the Buccaneers. He'll be expected to produce No. 1 cornerback-type production right away, plus mentor rookie corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Whether or not he'll be up for the challenge will be the big question. But, at the very least, I believe he'll be a sufficient replacement for Cam Sutton in the team's cornerbacks room.